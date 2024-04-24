Rugby club plans upgrades after new lease granted

Malvern Rugby Football Club (MRFC) has been granted a new 35-year lease at Spring Lane Playing Fields by Malvern Hills District Council.

The new lease will allow the club to access funding to develop the existing changing rooms, make improvements to the clubhouse and focus on providing more opportunities in girls’ and women’s rugby.

MRFC had just under seven years left on its previous lease, which according to the council made it impossible to access funding from the Rugby Football Union.

Andrew Longley, chairman at MRFC, said: "This gives us long-term security and the opportunity to improve facilities for all our members."

He added: "It will mean we can further advance our plans around all rugby.

"In particular, developing girls’ and ladies’ rugby, in a safe and caring manner.

"We now look to move forward to develop exciting plans to modernise our facilities."

Councillor John Gallagher, portfolio holder for resources at Malvern Hills District Council, said: "I am delighted that it will lead to an expansion of communities participating in rugby, and particularly that it supports and encourages the involvement of women and young girls competing in competitive rugby matches."

