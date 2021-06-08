Rugby ATL scores late, beats NOLA

Jun. 8—Rugby ATL won its sixth straight match, and took over solo first place in Major League Rugby's East Conference with an 8-7 victory over NOLA Gold on Saturday.

Trailing 7-5 with 8 minutes to play, NOLA was penalized for having a player in front of a kick. Adriaan Carelse converted a penalty kick to gave Rugby ATL the lead for good. It was the only score of the second half by either team.

Atlanta got on the scoreboard first at the 13 minute mark of the first quarter when a ball squirted out of a NOLA scrum. Rugby ATL attacked to the right, Mark O'Keeffe moved the ball forward and Carelse kicked through for Jeremy Misailegalu who scored in the right corner.

NOLA was poised to score in the fourth quarter, and likely put the match away, as Kyle Rogers was over the try zone only to be pulled back by O'Keeffe. The tackle proved to be a game-saver.

Both teams will be in action again next weekend as they travel to the northeast. NOLA faces Old Glory DC on Saturday, while Rugby ATL will face off with Rugby United New York on Sunday in a battle for first place in the East Conference.