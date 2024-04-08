Rugby should allow replacements only for injuries

Benjamin Tameifuna, centre, could run riot against Saracens knowing that he did not have to play the full game - AFP/ROMAIN PERROCHEAU

How many forwards does it take to win a game at the very highest levels of rugby? This used to be a simple question; it was eight. With the current trend of coaches picking a substitutes’ bench with a 6-2 or even 7-1 split of forwards and backs, the answer could be anything between eight and 15.

Anyone who watched Bordeaux-Begles v Saracens on Saturday will have noted the extent to which the English side were outgunned in terms of physical strength and size in the pack. This was all the more surprising given the way that Saracens had physically dominated Harlequins in “The Showdown” game just two weeks earlier. What sort of chance would you give Quins, who now face Bordeaux in the quarter-finals of the European Champions Cup?

The Bordeaux-Saracens game is not alone as an example of this move towards massive players and massive impacts. Take any of South Africa’s recent matches and you can see the “Bomb squad” size and power dynamic at work. You cannot deny that it is effective and, as such, is a trend that is likely to develop as sides attempt to compete by copying these examples.

In Europe, we have yet to see this confirmed as a definite winning tactic as there is still Leinster to consider. They, like New Zealand at international level, do not have nearly two sets of forward monsters, but they do have dynamic forwards who can, provided they are on the top of their game, sometimes counter size with agility. If even Leinster cannot beat this trend the point will be even more fully made.

What rugby has to consider is whether it wants to go down this route. Does it want to be a game that at the top levels is only open to the biggest and most powerful forwards? What will be the consequences of this and are they really what the game wants and, more importantly, needs?

Take the case of Bordeaux’s man of the match, the Tonga prop Ben Tameifuna. His was a textbook case of physical attrition as he repeatedly battered into Saracens’ players, scattering them all over the turf. It was a superb performance of 53 minutes from the 148kg (23st 4lb) prop.

Ben Tameifuna, pictured here before the 2019 World Cup, is a forward very much in the modern mould - Getty Images/Michael Regan

He looked totally spent when he was substituted, and that was to be expected as he knew he would only be asked to play for that approximate time. His replacement was a mere 138kg (21st 10lb) in the form of Carlu Sadie, who proceeded in a similarly physical vein for the remaining 27 minutes.

Rugby needs to be clear about this issue. It can have whatever sort of game it wants and if you prefer massive collisions between huge players, you are entitled to that view. However, what you must admit are the ineluctable effects of accepting this policy.

Those consequences include at least the following points.

To match this size-power combination any opponent will have to have not one but two props of equal magnitude and this goes for any other forward position where the measurements are equally extreme. This presents another barrier to developing international teams and smaller club teams. For example, Portugal might be able to get a starting pack that can compete with higher-ranked opponents. To ask them to find another six to eight forwards of similar standard is an almost impossible task in a country where the game is still trying to grow, and which does not have 100 years of tradition and is not commonly played in their schools.

At the professional club level, it means squads are probably increased in numbers by around 10 players, the salaries of which could be the difference between breaking even and continual annual losses.

In terms of safety, it cannot be safer for some players to play a full 80 minutes against two players trained and bulked to play only part of each match. It is also less safe, in terms of repeated subconcussive impacts, to have players who maximise their size and power, knowing they only have to play a limited role in a game. Having players play a full game would also allow teams to give players a full week off if they were played in alternate games instead of playing a limited time every match.

When it comes to longer term effects, what do you think parents think when they see this rush for size? From direct experience, I can tell you they think this sort of imbalance exists at every level and this dissuades some parents from allowing their kid even to try rugby.

Restricting the number of substitutes, or banning them save for injury, is one way of forcing players to train to play for longer periods and to shed bulk for aerobic capacity. We are heading for a point where certain levels of rugby are not for all shapes and sizes, unless you mean the shape and size is huge and heavy.

