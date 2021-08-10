It's ruff out there for pet owners, businesses as demand soars for furry friends

Aug. 10—Ferndale — In recent months, Dr. John Miskena has felt like he's back on the U.S. Army front lines while working at West Woodward Animal Clinic.

The veteran-turned-veterinarian's staff has tried to work efficiently as they tend to a client pool that has grown by 20% this year alone. But they often find themselves ridiculed by customers unhappy with the weekslong wait times.

"We're trying," Miskena said on a recent evening as he finished up a 12-hour workday, which has become his normal schedule with the booming demand for animal care. "But there's only so many hours in a day and so many people and hands."

The pandemic spurred heightened interest in pets as Americans were isolated at home. As more people got pets and came to view them as family, the phenomenon added stress to the businesses that support their furry friends.

Even before COVID-19 took hold, the animal industry was expanding. From 2007 to 2017, businesses specializing in pet care grew by 60% and the number of employees within the industry more than doubled, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Interest in pets grew as people shifted focus inward to their homes and personal lives amid COVID-related closures. And pet owners also became more attached after spending extra time with their animal counterparts during the pandemic.

"Pets have been elevated to child status," said pet business consultant Phillip Cooper. Millennials especially have adopted a spare-no-expense mindset for their pets, he said.

Now, experts say this heightened interest from both new and longtime owners has prompted a flood of new clients for the businesses that serve pets and their owners. The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimated the industry will grow by 22% from 2019 to 2029.

And this boom is not a momentary blip, according to business leaders tuned into industry trends. Given pets can live up to multiple decades, increased interest seen during the pandemic may have impacts for years to come.

Story continues

"We have an incredible opportunity to build relationships," said Liz Blondy, who owns Canine To Five, a dog day care, boarding and grooming business with locations in Midtown and Ferndale. "It's not just that for one year people wanted to get dogs."

'Every minute is filled'

It seems like demand is up for every pet-related service.

Canine To Five has hit capacity on weekends as people leave their pets behind to go on the short trips they missed. Weekday day care is also filling up as more clients return to offices.

How can Blondy tell they are going to work? "We're starting to see more people dropping off in nicer clothes."

Client interest in the business' grooming operation is also so high that wait times now push a month when they were previously never longer than a week.

"You can't really be short-staffed and not have enough employees and still run a safe facility," said Blondy, who has hired a human resources employee and raised wages business-wide to increase staffing and retention.

Elongated wait times have become typical in the pet industry as more clientele compete for openings. At Patterson Dog and Cat Hospital in Detroit, wait times are over a month — a length the office has never seen in at least 35 years.

"It's unbelievable, but we are fully filled," Dr. Glynes Graham. "Every appointment, every minute is filled with patients."

And pet owners like Helen Graczyk of Dearborn have noticed the new waits. A recent visit at Nichols Veterinary Clinic in Wayne ran behind schedule as the vets could not get to her two dogs in the appointment window.

"They're really good, but they're busy," said Graczyk, adding that she's never had to wait before in two decades of going to the clinic.

For businesses like Canine To Five or Patterson to remedy these wait times, owners say hiring more staff is key. But scaling up is easier said than done in an industry that has customer demand outpacing growth in the labor pool.

Graham's search for another veterinarian has yielded just two applicants in six months. And Blondy, unable to find already certified candidates, has offered to pay grooming school tuition for current employees who work in other areas of the business.

These are scenes playing out across the country.

Today's Veterinary Business, an industry trade publication, reported a nationwide shortage of vets to the tune of 3,000 to 5,000. Around 75 million pets could be at risk of not having care by 2030 due to a dearth of veterinary medicine professionals, a study from Banfield Pet Hospital found.

One bright spot: The number of applicants seeking admission to a veterinary medical college for the 2020-21 school year rose 19% over the prior year, according to the American Association of Veterinarian Medical Colleges.

But those in the industry say jobs like veterinarian and veterinarian technician come with high levels of stress, which can be exacerbated by overwhelming demand. Half of veterinary technicians were above the threshold for occupational burnout, according to a survey published by Frontiers in Veterinary Science.

"This is not sustainable," said West Woodward's Miskena, who might stop taking new clients or reduce hours if demand does not naturally simmer. "Something has to give."

'Our own path'

Dog breeders face some of the same issues. Demand has risen during the pandemic for Girard Sawyer's goldendoodles — and the heightened interest has sustained itself as economic restrictions were rolled back.

"When everybody was at home, America was wanting a pet," said Sawyer, who runs GDS Puppies in Detroit. "And after they got the first pet, they were wanting a friend for that pet."

But not all breeders have fared as well.

Bleuberry Hill in Detroit tried something different this year: adding a second litter of bernedoodles to the typical routine. While recognizing the risk, owner Patricia Haverty felt confident there was demand as people practically beat down the door for a dog.

But interest had waned for the Bernese mountain dog and poodle mix by the time Haverty's litter was ready for forever homes in July. Haverty started advertising — something she's never had to do before — to find owners for some of the black-and-white, curly-haired puppies in the litter.

"Everyone already adopted a puppy during COVID," Haverty said. "I saw my business shoot straight up, and then come crashing back down."

Haverty is not the only business owner in the Metro Detroit pet scene who is running into unexpected challenges at this point in the pandemic. On the retail side of the industry, businesses selling products like food, toys and treats have had to work around product shortages.

Riker's, a dog treat business in Bath Township near East Lansing, is one of many businesses experiencing the brunt of supply chain issues attributed to an uneven economic recovery and a shortage of truck drivers. Co-owner Adam Cowell has had to look to stores like Walmart for sugar-free peanut butter instead of getting it wholesale, which can cut into his bottom line.

At Feed-Rite Pet Supply in Lincoln Park, there has been a silver lining to the supply chain shortages. Customers said they came into the store because big-box and e-commerce competitors are missing products only to find Feed-Rite was out too, said store owner Jon Samaan.

But suppliers offered alternatives when certain products were not available, which was not the case for competitors. Pleased with their options, the customers have become regulars — a win considering they may not have come to Feed-Rite without the shortages, Samaan said.

"We've really hit a stride with returning business with a lot of customers that trust our knowledge and customer service," he said. "Coming out of the pandemic, we have been able to remain steady because we've been able to retain a lot of customers that we earned over the last year."

Even with the supply chain hiccups, Riker's and Feed-Rite both reported sales that topped pre-pandemic performance. These businesses are not alone.

Chewy, a pet e-commerce giant, recorded growth of 31% year over year for the quarter ending May 2.

Petco saw an 11% increase in sales during the fiscal 2020 year compared to 2019. One driver of the strong performance: a 90% jump in digital sales in the fourth quarter, which ended in January of this year.

These successes all contributed to the industry's economic growth during the pandemic. Total U.S. pet expenditures increased 6% in 2020, breaking $100 billion for the first time, according to the American Pet Products Association.

The APPA's outlook for 2021 is similarly positive, with the organization estimating spending will hit another record of nearly $110 billion.

Business leaders say they want to capitalize on the growing market cap, but the well-being of the furry family members their industry supports remains the top priority.

Canine To Five's Blondy has put off conversations about adding more locations or offerings until she has enough trained staff to grow the operation without sacrificing quality.

Graham has similar concerns at Patterson. She has opted to keep visits at 30 minutes instead of shortening them, even if the wait list for a non-emergency appointment will remain long.

"We could probably see a whole lot more patients and not do as good of a job," Graham said. "We are really client-education and long-term healthy pet-focused" — and that won't necessarily happen with briefer visits, she said.

Others in the industry agree with the quality-over-quantity approach: "It's about the money, but it's not all about the money," said Christin Williams, owner of Farmington Hills-based Sidekick Pups.

Williams uses income from breeding to pay for his kids' college educations. More revenue would help him meet that goal, but he does not want it at the expense of his litter's well-being.

"Regardless of a very apparent COVID puppy boom, which may or may not last," he said, "we will continue our own path — one litter at a time."

AHarring@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @alex_harring