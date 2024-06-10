Rudy Tomjanovich stumps for Robert Horry as Hall of Famer

Going by statistics, Robert Horry isn’t close to the usual numbers of a power forward in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

But he was, in many ways, a star in his more limited role. That’s evidenced by his seven career NBA championships, including two with the Houston Rockets in 1993-94 and 1994-95. Many became possible thanks to Horry’s versatile defense and clutch shotmaking.

So, when Rockets legend Rudy Tomjanovich received the Chuck Daly Lifetime Achivement Award at Game 2 of the 2024 NBA Finals, Horry’s former coach put in a good word for him.

Here’s what “Rudy T” had to say of Horry:

I really believe [Horry] belongs in the Naismith Hall of Fame. He’s proven it time and time again. He’s made so many teams champions playing a role, and that’s so important. It isn’t about just the stats. It’s about getting results. I pray that one day he’s going to be able to stand up there and accept that honor.

The complete Tomjanovich commentary can be viewed below.

As for Horry, after winning his two Houston titles, he went on to win three with the Los Angeles Lakers and two more with the San Antonio Spurs. He retired from the NBA after the 2007-08 season.

