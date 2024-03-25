Rudy Tomjanovich extremely impressed by new-look Rockets, Ime Udoka

Count Hall of Famer and legendary head coach Rudy Tomjanovich — who was in Houston for last Friday’s gala fundraiser to raise money (nearly $1 million) for the franchise’s Clutch City Foundation — as among the biggest fans of what the current Rockets are doing.

Tomjanovich and several members of the 1993-94 Rockets, including Hall of Fame center Hakeem Olajuwon, were honored as part of a 30th anniversary celebration of the franchise’s first-ever title.

While at the gala, “Rudy T” was asked about the 2023-24 Rockets, who entered Monday with eight straight wins and an NBA-best record of 10-1 in the month of March. It’s a striking turnaround from their placement in the Western Conference basement for three years.

As the current Rockets (35-35) chase down a potential postseason berth, Tomjanovich made it clear that he’s a big fan of the current team and their first-year head coach, Ime Udoka.

Here’s what he told Vanessa Richardson, courtside reporter for the team’s television broadcast partner, Space City Home Network:

I’m in love with this team. I’m excited about basketball, again. I watch all the time. It’s a great combination of youth, and I just love the veterans they added. Great role models for the young guys, and they can all play. The team is tough, and they’ve got a coach to match that, too. Intelligent, fiery. I couldn’t be more excited for our team.

The complete video can be viewed below.

With Udoka leading the way, the Rockets will look to continue their current momentum when Portland (19-52) visits Toyota Center on Monday night. Tipoff is at 7:00 p.m. Central.

