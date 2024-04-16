Rudy Ruettiger coming to Midwestern University in Downers Grove

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. — “Rudy,” the iconic movie, is the inspiring story of the little guy finishing first.

It’s a true story about an aspiring football player who made his dream come true at Notre Dame.

That movie released more than 30 years ago is based on the real story for a Joliet native, Rudy Tuettiger.

He is speaking Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at Midwestern University in Joliet. Pre-registration is required for the event.

