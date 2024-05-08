Rudy Gobert wins fourth Defensive Player of the Year award, tying NBA record

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert, left, goes up to block a shot by Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, right, as Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) looks on during a second-round playoff series Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Denver. | David Zalubowski

Rudy Gobert is the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year for the 2023-24 season, the league announced Tuesday.

It’s the Frenchman’s fourth time taking home that honor, which means he’s tied the NBA record.

“Gobert becomes the third player in NBA history to win the award four times, joining Dikembe Mutombo and Ben Wallace,” NBA.com reported.

Gobert previously won the award in 2020-21, 2018-19 and 2017-18. He was with the Utah Jazz for all three of those seasons.

In July 2022, the Jazz traded Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves, who have since become one of the most exciting teams in the NBA.

Behind Gobert, Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and Mike Conley, another ex-Jazzman, the Timberwolves have emerged as a top contender for this year’s title.

They’re currently 2-0 in their series against the defending champion Denver Nuggets — and have yet to play at home.

The complete voting results for the 2023-24 Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year. pic.twitter.com/SpApbyUUw2 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 7, 2024

Gobert missed his team’s Game 2 win on Monday to be present at the birth of his first child, whom he had with his girlfriend, Julia Bonilla.

In March, Gobert told the Deseret News that he’s always wanted to be a father.

“It’s a blessing. ... I’m happy that I found the right person to build with and I’m excited,” he said.

Gobert received 72 first-place votes in the Defensive Player of the Year contest, according to NBA.com.

The runner-up for the award, San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama, received just 19 first-place votes.

“This season, Gobert averaged 14.0 points on 66.1% shooting, a team-best 12.9 rebounds and a team-high 2.13 blocks per contest,” NBA.com reported, noting that Gobert is the first Minnesota player to be named Defensive Player of the Year.