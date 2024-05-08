Rudy Gobert wins Defensive POY award with Timberwolves: 'I think I've found a home'

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Two years ago, Rudy Gobert sat on a stage in the Target Center atrium with Tim Connelly as the newest member of the Minnesota Timberwolves after a massive trade.

The Timberwolves sent five picks and four players to get Gobert to Minnesota. Wednesday morning, Gobert sat next to Connelly in virtually the same spot to celebrate being named the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year for the fourth time in his career. He joins Dikembe Mutombo and Ben Wallace as players to do it four times.

The honor comes as the Timberwolves have a 2-0 lead over the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Semifinals, with Game 3 at Target Center Friday night.

"These awards don’t go to teams that are struggling, it’s recognition of the success the team has had and will hopefully continue to have on Friday night. We’re lucky to have you here," Connelly said.

"I think I’ve found a home. I’ve found a team, a coaching staff, an organization, a city that embraced me and a group that embraced me. It’s like a family," Gobert said.

Gobert received 79 of the 99 first place votes for the award. It’s been a whirlwind 48 hours for him. Gobert missed Game 2 against the Nuggets for the birth of his first child. Tuesday, he found out he was honored as the NBA’s best defensive player, representing the team that’s had the best defense in the league all season.

Without him in Game 2, the Timberwolves put up their most dominant defensive performance of the season in a 106-80 win over the Nuggets. They got 11 steals, blocked 12 shots and forced 16 Denver turnovers. Gobert watched from his home, holding his new son.

"It was incredible. A little bit emotional at the end because it felt like it was something special. The energy they put in, the focus that they had, the determination they had, that was something special," Gobert said. "It was an incredible way to end the day."

Gobert said the team’s defensive mindset this year started from Day 1 at training camp. Winning the award four times provides fuel to do it again.

"Everyone said we want to be a defensive team, so we said we were going to hold each other accountable every day and we did. It’s always a team award," Gobert said. "Every time I win it, I tell myself I want to win it again. It’s kind of become who part of who I am as a player, who I strive to be every day."

Wednesday's news conference ended with Gobert posing for a photo with his entire team. The Timberwolves are two wins away from closing out the Nuggets, and advancing to their first Western Conference Finals in 20 years.