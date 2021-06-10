Rudy Gobert wins 3rd Defensive Player of the Year award in a landslide

Rudy Gobert was named NBA Defensive Player of the Year on Wednesday.

The Utah Jazz center beat out Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green in a landslide vote of media to win the award for the third time. Gobert earned 84 of 100 first-place votes while second-place finisher Simmons garnered 15. Green was the third finalist without receiving a first-place vote.

Official DPOY voting pic.twitter.com/FZpUSO6qMG — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) June 10, 2021

Gobert averaged 14.3 points, 13.5 rebounds and 2.7 blocks this season as the Jazz ranked fourth in the league in defensive efficiency and posted the NBA's best record. Appropriately, Gobert put his defensive value on full display Tuesday night with a game-sealing block of a Marcus Morris 3-pointer in the final seconds of Utah's 112-109 Game 1 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Gobert's teammates surprised him with the trophy in the locker Wednesday during Utah's off day.

Gobert previously won Defensive Player of the Year in 2018 and 2019.

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 16: Rudy Gobert #27 of the Utah Jazz blocks the shot by Kyle Guy #7 of the Sacramento Kings during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center on May 16, 2021 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ben Green/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: