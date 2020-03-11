Rudy Gobert touches every reporter’s recorder, out for Jazz-Thunder game (illness)

Update: Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune:

Amid coronavirus concerns, the NBA has implemented procedures that isolate players from the media. The goal is reportedly keeping players 6-8 feet from the media. So, group interviews have generally been done with the player at a table or podium rather than in a scrum.

Jazz center Rudy Gobert has no respect for these precautions.

Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune:

As part of the Jazz’s COVID-19 response, shootaround availability was done in the ZBBC media room today rather than on the court. As Rudy Gobert got finished discussing the situation, he stood up, leaned over and made it a point to touch every mic and recorder in front of him. 😂 — Eric Walden (@tribjazz) March 9, 2020





The Jazz issued this update ahead of their game against the Thunder tonight:

Injury Report: QUESTIONABLE – Rudy Gobert (illness) QUESTIONABLE – Emmanuel Mudiay (illness) — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 11, 2020





Remember when Enes Kanter showed off eating seven burgers plus fries then missed the Knicks’ next practice due to illness?

This is the coronavirus version of that.

Don’t assume causation. But, man.

