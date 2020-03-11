Rudy Gobert touches every reporter’s recorder, out for Jazz-Thunder game (illness)

Dan Feldman
NBC Sports

Update: Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune:

Amid coronavirus concerns, the NBA has implemented procedures that isolate players from the media. The goal is reportedly keeping players 6-8 feet from the media. So, group interviews have generally been done with the player at a table or podium rather than in a scrum.

Jazz center Rudy Gobert has no respect for these precautions.

Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune:


The Jazz issued this update ahead of their game against the Thunder tonight:


Remember when Enes Kanter showed off eating seven burgers plus fries then missed the Knicks’ next practice due to illness?

This is the coronavirus version of that.

Don’t assume causation. But, man.

Rudy Gobert touches every reporter's recorder, out for Jazz-Thunder game (illness) originally appeared on NBCSports.com

