Rudy Gobert 'responds' after Draymond Green trolled him for crying originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Programming note: Watch the pregame edition of Warriors Outsiders on Saturday at 4:00pm P.T., streaming live on the MyTeams app.

Rudy Gobert wasn't going to just let Draymond Green speak his mind without some sort of response.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Shortly after the Jazz center got emotional with reporters when discussing not making the All-Star Game, Draymond Green took to Twitter.

I guess I should cry too... no Charlotte? 😢😢😢 — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) February 1, 2019

A bunch of people on Twitter began to fire back at Draymond for his troll job. One such reaction was:

Like u cried in the parking lot for KD? — DMO (@1D1MO) February 1, 2019

This is newsworthy because Gobert liked the tweet -- which was in reference to how Draymond called Kevin Durant from the Oracle Arena parking lot shortly after the Warriors lost Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals.

It's unclear if Draymond saw this specific reply, but the 2017 Defensive Player of the Year clearly saw some of the reaction because he tweeted again.

Y'all Big Mad or Lil Mad? 😂😂😂😂 — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) February 1, 2019

When it comes to quality content in the NBA, it just never stops.

Drew Shiller is the co-host of Warriors Outsiders. Follow him on Twitter @DrewShiller