Rudy Gobert on officiating for ‘small-market’ Jazz: ‘Every night is the same s—’

In the final moments of the Jazz’s 102-100 loss to the Heat yesterday, Utah guard Donovan Mitchell missed a shot amid contact from Josh Richardson. On the other end, Dwyane Wade drew a Rudy Gobert foul and hit the game-winning free throws for Miami.

Gobert sure didn’t like the officiating.

Gobert, via Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune:

“I just want it to be consistent, at one point. Every night is the same s—. Every night has been the same s—. If you call something one way, you have to call it the other way. Once they start doing that, I’m going to have a little more respect. I’m just tired of it. Every game is the same,” Gobert said.

“They can’t be deciding the issue of a game just like that. If you call a foul on the play on D. Wade, Donovan got pushed harder right before. But he’s not Dwyane Wade, it’s fine,” Gobert said.

“We’re a small market and we know it,” Gobert said.

That will probably get Gobert fined. The league generally doesn’t take kindly to insinuations of market size affecting officiating.

Besides, I think both calls were correct. Richardson’s contact with Mitchell was minimal. Gobert’s off-hand appeared to knock Wade off-balance.

But even if Gobert’s specific gripe about yesterday’s calls were legitimate, I doubt there’s a grand conspiracy to keep Utah down. Gobert is a competitor and looking for an edge, so it’s understandable he’d think that way. But people associated with every single team in the NBA believe the league is out to get their team. They can’t all be right.