Rudy Gobert might have to miss a playoff game for the birth of his first child

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) in action as the Minnesota Timberwolves played the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 7, 2024. | AJ MAST

Former Jazz man Rudy Gobert announced last month on Instagram that he and his girlfriend, Julia Bonilla, are expecting a baby. When the Minnesota Timberwolves were in Utah recently, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year told the Deseret News that it’s been an exciting process preparing for the birth of his first child.

“It’s amazing,” he said. “It’s a blessing. It is something that I’ve always wanted in my life. I’m happy that I found the right person to build with and I’m excited.”

But Minnesota fans should be ready for a little hiccup — the due date is during the playoffs.

Though Gobert did not give an exact date, he said that it’s possible he would have to miss a game sometime between the conference semifinals or NBA Finals, if the Timberwolves make it that far.

The good news is that his teammates and the whole organization are supportive, the bad news is that these things are not easy to predict.

“I would do anything I can to be there,” Gobert said. “I don’t think there’s any debate to have. Coach Finch and every guy in this locker room, that’s what I love about them, we have a level of human connection and empathy for one another that I think is really good. And I think all the guys will be literally telling me, ‘Don’t play, go.’”

It’s a situation that Gobert has been around quite a bit actually. He was one of the people that was vocal in supporting Mike Conley’s decision to leave the NBA bubble back in 2020 for the birth of his third child, and he was supportive when now teammate Anthony Edwards left a home game at halftime earlier this month to be there for the birth of his first child.

Gobert is hoping for just one piece of luck — that the Timberwolves are at home when Julia goes into labor.

“I’ve always looked forward, from the day I got traded. Still have that love and appreciation for Utah. This organization and community are always going to be a part of me. But when the trade happened, it was like, now there’s something we need to do in Minnesota. That doesn’t erase all the good and bads that we went through here. I put in my backpack and try to be the best Rudy that I can be for this for this new organization.” — Rudy Gobert

