Rudy Gobert shows up for Jazz's must-win Game 6 with massive bee sting on face

If the Utah Jazz are going to receive a bad omen for their do-or-die Game 6 against the Dallas Mavericks, at least it was a wholesome bad omen.

Hours before the Jazz were set to tip off on Thursday, star center Rudy Gobert posted a picture of himself on the way to the game sporting a massive bee sting on his face. Apparently, the sting came from bees belonging to Gobert.

Yes, really.

Gobert told reporters before the game he actually maintains a beehive at his house in Salt Lake City. The swelling on his face is apparently the only issue he has from the sting, so he should remain good to go for Game 6.

Rudy Gobert got stung on the nose by a bee from the hive he owns at his house. There’s some swelling, but he can see fine. “There were seven guys, and I was the only who came out,” he joked to open his media availability. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) April 28, 2022

Gobert entered the playoffs averaging 15.6 points per game on a league-best 71.3% shooting (minimum 400 attempts), plus a career-high 14.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game. He's had some big moments in this series, but his team is one loss away from having to face some hard questions this offseason.

Why would an NBA All-Star and three-time Defensive Player of the Year keep a beehive at his house. Well, beyond the fact that Utah is officially nicknamed the Beehive State, Gobert provided some very good reasons.

Rudy Gobert on owning a beehive: "There’s a few things. It’s good for the environment, it’s good for the landscape, the flowers, the fruits. And I love honey, so I always wanted to have my own. It’s great. Sometimes there’s some casualties." — Andy Larsen (@andyblarsen) April 28, 2022

The Jazz might as well put "Sometimes there's some casualties" on a T-shirt if they pull this out.