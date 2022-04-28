  • Oops!
Rudy Gobert shows up for Jazz's must-win Game 6 with massive bee sting on face

Jack Baer
·Writer
·2 min read
If the Utah Jazz are going to receive a bad omen for their do-or-die Game 6 against the Dallas Mavericks, at least it was a wholesome bad omen.

Hours before the Jazz were set to tip off on Thursday, star center Rudy Gobert posted a picture of himself on the way to the game sporting a massive bee sting on his face. Apparently, the sting came from bees belonging to Gobert.

Yes, really.

Gobert told reporters before the game he actually maintains a beehive at his house in Salt Lake City. The swelling on his face is apparently the only issue he has from the sting, so he should remain good to go for Game 6.

Gobert entered the playoffs averaging 15.6 points per game on a league-best 71.3% shooting (minimum 400 attempts), plus a career-high 14.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game. He's had some big moments in this series, but his team is one loss away from having to face some hard questions this offseason.

Why would an NBA All-Star and three-time Defensive Player of the Year keep a beehive at his house. Well, beyond the fact that Utah is officially nicknamed the Beehive State, Gobert provided some very good reasons.

The Jazz might as well put "Sometimes there's some casualties" on a T-shirt if they pull this out.

Rudy Gobert #27 of the Utah Jazz looks on during the first half of Game Four of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs against the Dallas Mavericks at Vivint Smart Home Arena on April 23, 2022 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Rudy Gobert is ready for Game 6. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

