Rudy Gobert has had it with Skip Bayless

Rudy Gobert: Would u speak to me that way if you were standing in front of me @RealSkipBayless ?🤔 I’m cool with the constant disrespect and opinions about who i am as a player and i CHOOSE to let these things slide but it seems like people are getting way to comfortable…

Rudy Gobert @rudygobert27

These people are crazy man 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/OEbCQbVUvd – 8:11 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Utah Jazz part-owner Dwyane Wade on his relationship with Donovan Mitchell and the Mitchell/Rudy Gobert dynamic: “That’s not my conversations with Donovan…I’m a realist. My biggest thing with Donovan is always how he’s growing as a leader.” pic.twitter.com/38QUM2vxYH – 3:01 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Honestly, good for Rudy Gobert for joking about Shaq and everyone falling for it.

I maintain he’s the most misunderstood player in the league, his sense of humor not withstanding.

He’s legitimately funny. – 11:51 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Part 1 of the mailbag contains questions only about Hawks trades!

On Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, Utah’s interest in a Hawk, Malcolm Brogdon, Ben Simmons, Danilo Gallinari, John Collins’ future and much more!

theathletic.com/3297816/2022/0… – 12:12 PM

Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA

I’m late to finishing this afternoon’s game so I’m sure someone’s said this. But what do we make of Dallas beating Phoenix with the Rudy Gobert gameplan? – 8:10 PM

Rudy Gobert: Only two people on this earth are allowed to talk to me that way @RealSkipBayless . And you’re not one of em. -via Twitter @rudygobert27 / May 11, 2022

I’ve heard the Jazz like De’Andre Hunter’s game, and he’s, theoretically, what they need more of moving forward if Mitchell is whom they decide to build around. Utah needs more perimeter defense, maybe worse than Atlanta, if you can actually imagine that after what we watched this season. -via The Athletic / May 11, 2022

Rudy fires back at Shaq in our comments 👀🍿 -via Twitter / May 11, 2022