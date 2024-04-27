Rudy Gobert goes coast-to-coast for first quarter score in Game 3 win at Suns

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Was it a French step or a traveling violation that went uncalled?

A first quarter sequence for Rudy Gobert had social media buzzing during the first quarter of Game 3 Friday night between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Phoenix Suns at the Footprint Center.

Less than four minutes into the game, Gobert deflected and stole a Kevin Durant pass, and took it coast-to-coast for a lay-up. But Gobert took about five steps without dribbling before scoring off the glass. The play went without a whistle, as cameras caught the Timberwolves bench laughing after the play. The Suns' bench went ballistic, wanting a turnover.

BIG RU WILL TAKE IT HIMSELF. 😤 pic.twitter.com/57QhIDImcE — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) April 27, 2024

Gobert has made an impact in the first two games of the series, perhaps playing with an edge after other NBA players had filled out a survey calling him an overrated player. He's a favorite to win the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year, after Naz Reid won the Six Man of the Year earlier this week.

The Timberwolves beat the Suns 126-109 to take a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. They can eliminate Phoenix with a win Sunday night. Anthony Edwards led six Timberwolves in double figures with 36 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two steals. Gobert had 19 points and 14 rebounds, Karl-Anthony Towns had 18 points and 13 rebounds and Mike Conley had 15 points, seven assists and four rebounds.

With the Timberwolves in command in the fourth quarter, Edwards gave the Suns and their fans the "suck it" motion.

ANT: "I GOT TWO WORDS FOR YA" pic.twitter.com/83jC9HnCZj — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) April 27, 2024

Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Naz Reid combined for 29 points off the bench. The Timberwolves led 59-53 at half, and won the third quarter 36-20 to pull away.

With a win Sunday, The Timberwolves would move on in the Western Conference Playoffs for the first time in 20 years.

"I don’t care what happened before hand. The reality is we’ve got a bunch of guys who love playing together, they play hard, they play the right way. They’re young, they let me coach them hard and it’s been fun. We don’t really care what happened before, that doesn’t relate to any of us," Finch said.