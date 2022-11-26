Rudy Gobert with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets
Rudy Gobert (Minnesota Timberwolves) with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets, 11/25/2022
Rudy Gobert (Minnesota Timberwolves) with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets, 11/25/2022
Yahoo Sports looks at the latest betting information as the Minnesota Timberwolves host the Golden State Warriors
Steve Kerr spoke about James Wiseman's development prior to the Warriors' game against the Timberwolves on Sunday.
What will the latest AP Top 25 college basketball poll possibly be on November 28th? We make our best guess prediction before the real poll comes out on Monday morning
Klay Thompson had a hilarious answer when asked if he was willing to get a technical like Steph Curry and Draymond Green.
If the Lakers don't make a move to significantly upgrade the roster, how unhappy will those leaders become?
Even in the best-case scenario, the Knicks are stuck in a place no NBA team wants to be: the middle of the pack.
The second round of group stage games concludes on Monday as Groups G and H take to the field again.
Purdue, thanks to a huge week from Zach Edey, jumped 19 spots into the top-5 this week.
The Celtics will be shorthanded Monday night against the Hornets on the second night of a back-to-back, with Al Horford out and Jaylen Brown's status to be determined.
A wild penultimate weekend of the college football season saw major changes to this week's bowl projections, including two new teams joining playoff.
At age 32, despite eight consecutive years of punishment that would steal inches off most spines, Draymond Green is playing as well as ever.
Seahawks linebacker Darrell Taylor committed one of the weirdest penalties you’ll ever see in an NFL game on Sunday — except that it wasn’t a penalty, because the officials didn’t see it. It happened on the Raiders’ first offensive play, an interception thrown by Derek Carr to Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs. The video of the [more]
Jackson State is looking to keep its football coach Deion Sanders, who is garnering attention from several FBS schools, with Colorado being the latest
Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell returned home with his family following last weekend's victory at Indiana. As the Boilermakers began preparing for their first Big Ten championship game, their starting quarterback and uncontested leader remained in Illinois with his family as they mourned the recent death of O'Connell's oldest brother, Sean. ''He played his heart out for his teammates and gave us a great effort,'' coach Jeff Brohm said Monday, describing O'Connell's performance two days earlier.
The Tottenham forward was visibly upset at the final whistle after South Korea suffered a 3-2 loss
On Saturday, LeBron James had his best game of the season so far, and it was apparently because he received some trash talk.
‘He better pray to God I never find him,’ the world champion said after footage appeared to show Messi kicking a Mexico shirt in the Argentina locker room
The Gamecocks received all 29 first-place votes in the poll released Monday, a day after Boston left a game with her injury. Coach Dawn Staley said Boston was “questionable” going forward but added that the “team doctor wasn’t too, too concerned.” It's the first time the Big East has four ranked teams since the conference realigned in 2014.
Browns quarterback couldn't resist stealing a line from his former Patriots teammate after becoming the first quarterback ever to mount a last-minute comeback against Tom Brady.
Here's how social media reacted to the Packers' latest defeat, including Aaron Rodgers' injury, Jordan Love and Joe Barry's defense.