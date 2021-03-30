Rudy Gobert

The UFC 260 weigh-in face-offs took place on Friday at The Apex in Las Vegas, following the fighters having stepped on the scale to make their bouts official. UFC 260 weigh-in face-offs (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) The UFC 260 main event features UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic putting his belt on the line in a rematch with no. 1 contender Francis Ngannou. The co-main event has former welterweight titleholder Tyron Woodley trying to get back on track, as he squares off with rising contender Vicente Luque. UFC 261 sold out 15,000 seats in minutes UFC 260 weigh-in results: Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 UFC 260 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View) Main Event - Heavyweight Bout: Stipe Miocic (234) vs Francis Ngannou (263)Co-Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Tyron Woodley (171) vs Vicente Luque (170.5)Bantamweight Bout: Sean O’Malley (136) vs Thomas Almeida (136)Women’s Flyweight Bout: Gillian Robertson (125.5) vs Miranda Maverick (126)Lightweight Bout: Jamie Mullarkey (155.5) vs Khama Worthy (155.5) UFC 260 Prelims (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes) Light Heavyweight Bout: Alonzo Menifield (205) vs Fabio Cherant (206.5)*Welterweight Bout: Jared Gooden (171)* vs Abubakar Nurmagomedov (170.5)Light Heavyweight Bout: Modestas Bukauskas (205.5) vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (206)Featherweight Bout: Shane Young (145.5) vs Omar Morales (146) UFC 260 Early Prelim (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass) Middleweight Bout: Marc-Andre Barriault (185) vs Abu Azaitar (185.5) *Missed weight. Gooden made weight on his second attempt, while Cherant did not and was required to forfeit 20-percent of his fight purse to Menifield to keep the bout intact.
What was old was new again Monday at Bristol Motor Speedway, a track celebrating its 60th anniversary that showed it still has some new tricks in its bag. That newfangled form of nostalgia came in the form of dirt — tons of it — and the resurrection of a surface that hadn’t hosted NASCAR’s big […]
Lawrence likely won't have to worry about Wilson passing him in the 2021 NFL draft. So why not throw some praise Wilson's way for his stunning pro-day throw?
The final, emphatic punch from the top opened a new era in the UFC’s heavyweight division, providing it with the charismatic KO artist that has always proven so popular.
OSU coach Wayne Tinkle took some helpful words from somebody he'd met less than two weeks ago and used them to inspire the Beavers to the Elite Eight.
Auriemma said that a game is more than its final call, even if that final call is controversial.
See which clubs are used by the best iron players on the PGA Tour as they prepare for the Masters.
Jordan Spieth tapped in for bogey to win the Masters, bent over briefly and then straightened with a smile. Spieth figures it was no more than two hours after he made his final putt, right before he joined the Augusta National members for a Sunday night dinner, that the club presented him a picture frame with a collection of photos that he had never seen, mainly because he was busy putting. “Everyone who was with you, all capturing the moment,” Spieth said.
Paige Bueckers continues to impress during her historic first season at UConn, and has now added another two honors to her early.
The New York Giants select a wide receiver and center in Pro Football Focus' latest two-round mock draft.
Dennis Schroder and the Lakers are reportedly far apart on a contract extension.
Could the Steelers bring back Le'Veon Bell?
Daniel Cormier scoffs at the notion that Jon Jones is afraid of Francis Ngannou.
With QBs now expected to go with the first four picks, the Detroit Lions could land the draft's top OT, WR or TE in Round 1
The NCAA has gotten it wrong this whole tournament...
If nothing else, you can always count on NFL fans to overreact.
The Packers are bringing back all their biggest contributors from last season. So who could be next? Snap counts provide a clue.
Giants three-round 2021 NFL Mock Draft 5.0: Why Pro Days are shaking things up this time around.
Daniel Theis started off his Chicago Bulls career with a bang after being traded by the Boston Celtics.
"I don’t know what we’re supposed to do, not try to add to our roster and just sit pat?"