Rudy Giuliani mugshot: Former Trump lawyer released after Georgia arrest

Rudy Giuliani was released on $150,000 bail after turning himself in at Atlanta jail - Reuters

Rudy Giuliani has been released on $150,000 (£118,000) bail after surrendering to the authorities in Georgia investigating attempts by Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election.

He turned himself in at Atlanta jail, which is processing all 19 defendants in the case. Mr Trump is due to be arraigned on Thursday.

Mr Trump was quick to support Mr Giuliani on social media after his mugshot was released by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

Writing on Truth Social, he said: “The greatest Mayor in the history of New York City was just ARRESTED in Atlanta, Georgia, because he fought for Election Integrity. THE ELECTION WAS RIGGED & STOLLEN. [sic] HOW SAD FOR OUR COUNTRY. MAGA!”

Mr Giuliani was the former president’s lawyer and at the forefront of the campaign claiming that Joe Biden won the election thanks to widespread fraud – an allegation that was roundly and repeatedly dismissed by a raft of courts in the United States.

In all Mr Giuliani, the 79-year-old former mayor of New York City, faces 13 charges resulting from the two-year investigation led by Fani Willis, the Fulton County District Attorney.

He has been accused of violating multiple state laws as part of a “criminal enterprise” that pressured state officials to reverse Mr Trump’s defeat.

According to the indictment, he misled state officials with his claims of election fraud and participated in a scheme to send fake electors to Washington on Jan 6, when the Electoral College votes were officially counted.

Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City, faces 13 charges - Chandan Khanna/AFP

Along with other defendants he has been charged under Georgia’s RICO laws, which are normally used against gangsters.

As a prosecutor in New York, Mr Giuliani used these laws to take on the mafia.

Mr Giuliani called the indictment “an affront to American democracy”.

Justifying his actions, he added: “I’m feeling very, very good about it because I feel I’m defending the rights of all Americans, as I did so many times as a United States attorney.”

Mr Giuliani is also facing a defamation lawsuit brought by two Fulton County poll workers, Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, whom he accused of malpractice when the votes were counted. He has since withdrawn the allegations.