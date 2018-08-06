Rudy Gay: Difference between Spurs, Raptors is 'night and day'

If it’s loyalty, honesty and compassion that DeMar DeRozan desires from his employer, Rudy Gay believes his move to the Spurs will suit the volume scorer just fine.

“The best part about San Antonio, they do right by you,” the Spurs forward said, according to Dom Amore of the Hartford Courant. “They do right by their players, do right by their staff. That doesn’t happen much in the NBA, to be honest with you. It doesn’t happen much.”

Gay says what separates the Spurs from other organizations and executives — including the subject to his subtext, Raptors president Masai Ujiri — was demonstrated in the circumstances that brought DeRozan to San Antonio.

“On one side, there was (Leonard) that was trying to get out, get to a bigger market, and they were totally being up front with him, and then they trade him for a guy (DeRozan) where, that organization wasn’t being up front with him at all,” said Gay, who Ujiri traded to Sacramento in 2013 before completing a full calendar season with the franchise.

“So, I mean, it’s just night and day.”

San Antonio might suit DeMar DeRozan fine. (Getty)

Gay explained that too often fans in media forget about the human aspect to NBA trades and player movement, which was especially significant for DeRozan.

“We build houses, have our kids in school. It’s tough to go on and just uproot to another city. For DeMar, it’s another country, so I kind of feel for him. I’ve been in that situation. It’s not easy.”

Gay has ostensibly helped soften the blow for DeRozan. The once-again teammates have shared the floor in Drew League action this summer, and will look to improve on their rather ineffectual run with the Raptors back in 2013 this upcoming season as Spurs.

More NBA coverage on Yahoo Sports: