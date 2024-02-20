Rudy Fugle: ‘I’m speechless’ after Daytona 500 victory
No. 24 crew chief Rudy Fugle describes his emotions after winning the 66th running of the 'Great American Race.'
No. 24 crew chief Rudy Fugle describes his emotions after winning the 66th running of the 'Great American Race.'
At least 80 of 114 cars that raced at Daytona this week were involved in crashes.
In today's edition: The death of the one-handed backhand, college football's "farm system," the future of Presidents' Day Weekend, Baker's Dozen, and more.
Things got ugly fast on Monday night in San Antonio.
Byron was ahead when a caution came out on the final lap.
The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season begins in earnest this weekend with its biggest race of the year
The Chiefs have won three of the past five Super Bowls, and the 49ers are a conference title game fixture.
Mike Trout knows owner Arte Moreno isn't big on spending money and will probably say no to signing bigger-name free agents.
McMichael, who was diagnosed with ALS three years ago, was sent to the ER with suspected pneumonia a week after he was announced to be part of the next Pro Football Hall of Fame class.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
The UFC has a new featherweight champion.
The family of two young girls released a statement saying the children have a long road to recovery and thanking Mahomes.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top second basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top starters ranked going into the 2024 season.
The Division II center set a single-game high for all divisions.
The amount raised for the Lopez-Galvan family has surpassed $200,000.
Fantasy baseball analysts Scott Pianowski, Dalton Del Don and Andy Behrens reveal whom they're amped to select when they're on the clock in 2024.
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?
Denny Hamlin’s story in 2024 is the same as every year: the quest to win that elusive first championship.
Thirteen FDU players found themselves in a unique situation before their game against LIU.
Holly played three games for the Tigers during the 2023 season.