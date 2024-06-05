Rudiger points out one key quality that Germany must learn from Real Madrid

After enjoying a sensational season with Real Madrid, Antonio Rudiger will be hoping to add more trophies to his cabinet when he takes the field for the German national team this summer at the UEFA Euro 2024.

Rudiger played an integral role as Los Blancos won La Liga, Spanish Super Cup, and the UEFA Champions League this season and is now seeking more glory with his national team.

Given that Die Mannschaft have been far from their best in recent international tournaments, they will be eager to go the distance in the Euros, especially with it being held on their own turf.

And, Rudiger, having been part of a winning side like Real Madrid, was asked what the German national team could learn from his club.

The defender did not hesitate even for a moment as he said: “The killer instinct.”

Elaborating his statement, Rudiger added: “Germany and Madrid are two different pairs of shoes. Here we have a good system that suits our game, but what we can take from Madrid is that killer instinct.”

Rudiger has won it all with Real Madrid. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Given his form this season, Rudiger is rightly regarded as one of the best centre-backs in the game currently, but the defender said he does not think much of the tags, stating:

“I don’t think too much about that. It changes very quickly. Last year it was someone else and now it seems like it’s me, I don’t think about that.”

The seasoned centre-back was also full of praise for Toni Kroos, who bid goodbye to Real Madrid after winning the UCL and will be playing for the last time in his career at the Euros.

“As a footballer there is nothing to say. As a person, I have to be honest. I misjudged him when I came here when I was younger. Now I know him better,” he said.

“He’s a very, very good guy, a family man. He’s a quiet leader who doesn’t talk a lot but leads the way on the pitch.”

Source: Mundo Deportivo