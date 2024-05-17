Rudibaugh wins Athlete of the Week

CHARLESTON (WCIA) — Adam Rudibaugh is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. The Charleston tennis star is 14-3 in singles and 7-7 in doubles play for a total of 21-10. He is a two-time state doubles qualifier but says his most recent achievement is the one that makes him proudest.

“My biggest accomplishment is getting my 100th win, I didn’t think I was going to get there but I thought I’d have a .500 season but I’ve accomplished more than I wanted to in tennis and then I just won conference, so that was a big win for me,” said Rudibaugh. “It’s great because tennis, you don’t get that much news coverage, you have baseball, basketball, football but tennis you don’t get much.”

