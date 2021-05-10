Rude tops second-week action at Skagit Speedway

May 9—ALGER — Bill Rude set a track record Saturday at Skagit Speedway — and as it turned out, he was just getting started.

Rude pulled off a clean sweep in the sportsman sprints division with the fast time, a heat race victory and the feature race win.

He set the fastest-ever qualifying time in his class at 11.883 seconds, led the heat race from green to checkered and capped the memorable evening with another wire-to-wire win, this time in the feature.

In the main, Rude led a top five that also included Evan Margeson, Kelsey Carpenter, Joe Lyon, Malachi Gemmer.

Rude was undoubtedly the story of the night at the speedway, but he was hardly the only winner.

Zack Fuller won the modified classification race, grabbing the lead early and holding on for the 24-lap victory. The rest of the top five were Tim Phillips, Ben Gunderson, Craig Moore and Mike Steltz.

Brian Michelson led the 17-lap outlaw tuners race from start to finish. Howard Vos finished second, Colin Sims third, and Ayuka Carlson and Jeremy Swann made up the rest of the top five as the speedway wrapped up its second week of action in the 2021 season.

