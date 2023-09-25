Rucker, Huzzie pick up ACC Player of the Week nods

Life is sittin’ pretty right now for members of the UNC football program.

Along with Florida State, Miami, Louisville, Syracuse and Duke, the Tar Heels are 4-0, one of six undefeated ACC teams through four weeks. Their record is sweetened by the fact that three of their first four victories came against Power 5 opponents (South Carolina, Minnesota, Pitt).

After a slow start on Saturday night against Pitt, UNC started rolling offensively in the second quarter and tightened up defensively, allowing no second-half points (Pitt’s kick return TD was a defensive score). The Heels ended up winning, 41-24, grabbing the college football world’s attention with a Drake Maye left-handed throw and an Alijah Huzzie punt return for a touchdown.

UNC performed so well in its ACC-opening victory that not one, but TWO Tar Heels picked up ACC Player of the Week honors: Huzzie (specialist) and Kaimon Rucker (defensive lineman).

A couple of ACC Player of the Week nods 😤#CarolinaFootball 🏈 #UNCommon pic.twitter.com/ad6djiWY7y — Carolina Football (@UNCFootball) September 25, 2023

It’s easy to see why Huzzie was chosen – his second-quarter punt return for six points gave UNC the lead for good, plus he picked off Pitt quarterback Christian Veilleux twice.

Rucker was an intergral part of the defense as well, tying with teammates Power Echols and Cedric Gray for a team-high seven tackles. Rucker also sacked Veilleux twice, the only Tar Heel with a sack.

This is Rucker’s second ACC Player of the Week award, as he also earned honors after the season opener against South Carolina. Rucker was also named National Player of the Week after the opener.

With a unit that had so many question marks heading into the campaign, it’s looking like an area of strength for the Tar Heels.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire