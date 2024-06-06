Ruckel Middle School teacher, golf coach qualifies for U.S. Senior Open Championship

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County School District recognized Jon Olson, a school teacher and golf coach, for qualifying for the 2024 U.S. Senior Open Championship.

Olson, who teaches at Ruckel Middle School, qualified for the tournament on May 30 at Wynlakes Golf & Country Club in Montgomery, Alabama.

UPDATE: Missing Chunchula boy last seen Wednesday night, reported missing Thursday morning, says ALEA

Eighty players competed, and it came down to a playoff.

Olson of Niceville and Robbie Cotton of Brewton, Alabama, each carded four under 68. Olson claimed the final qualifying spot after winning the playoff.

Jon Olson (Photo courtesy of the Okaloosa County School District).

“Entering the U.S. Senior Open Championship is a cherished milestone that reflects years of dedication, perseverance, and passion for the game of golf,” Olson said. “As a player, teacher at Ruckel Middle School, and coach, this opportunity not only honors my personal journey but also serves as an inspiration to the students and golf enthusiasts.

Oxford principal Heath Harmon named AHSAA Executive Director

“I’m grateful for the support of my family, whose unwavering encouragement has fueled my pursuit of excellence. I look forward to proudly representing them, the Rocky Bayou Country Club members, and my community on this prestigious stage in Newport, Rhode Island.”

Okaloosa County Superintendent Marcus Chambers had high praise for Olson.

“Mr. Olson’s participation in the U.S. Senior Open Championship is a testament to his skill and dedication to the sport,” Chambers said. “It’s a moment of pride for Ruckel Middle School and the entire Okaloosa County School District. Congratulations, and best of luck as he competes in this esteemed championship!”

Ruckel Middle School Principal Joe Jannazo also spoke highly of Olson.

College Football on CBS 2024 Schedule released

“We are incredibly fortunate to have Mr. Olson as part of our Ruckel family,” Jannazo said. “His exceptional skills on the course are only surpassed by his outstanding leadership in the classroom, as a coach, and with staff. We are truly proud to call him a Ruckel Ram and celebrate his achievements!”

Olson will compete at the 2024 U.S. Senior Open Championship at Newport Country Club from June 27-30.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.