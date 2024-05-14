Ruby Whitehorn signs with Lady Vols

Tennessee announced the signing of basketball player Ruby Whitehorn.

“I’m really excited about what Ruby will bring to the program,” first-year Tennessee head coach Kim Caldwell said. “She is one of the best downhill scorers I’ve had the opportunity to see, and her athleticism will help us greatly on the defensive end. She is a natural fit for our program, and I can’t wait for her to get on campus and see what she can do in our system.”

The 5-foot-11 guard played at Clemson from 2022-24, starting 62 of 66 games for the Tigers.

She went to Clemson from Detroit Edison Public School Academy in Detroit, Michigan.

