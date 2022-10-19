Ruben Guerreiro breaks EF contract to join Movistar

Ruben Guerreiro winning the Mont Ventoux race this year

Movistar's squad for 2023 is taking shape, with the Spanish team announcing three new signings on Wednesday, Ruben Guerreiro and Ivan Romeo being the first to be unveiled.

A third signing is to be announced at 17:00 CET, with Fernando Gaviria heavily linked with a move to the Spanish squad in recent weeks.

Guerreiro joins Movistar after breaking his contract with EF Education-EasyPost. The Portuguese climber had another year left on his deal but it has been dissolved by mutual consent after a separation appeared to suit both parties.

The 28-year-old started his career at Trek-Segafredo and rode for Katusha before joining EF in 2020, when he won a stage and the mountains classification at the Giro d'Italia. He finished 18th on his Tour de France debut in 2021 and this year took an impressive solo win in the Mont Ventoux Challenge after placing 9th in the Critérium du Dauphiné.

Guerreiro has joined on a three-year contract that runs through 2025.

"Movistar is a team I've admired since I was little and to have the opportunity to join them makes me very happy and motivates me a lot," Guerreiro said.

"I believe I've not yet reached my full potential and the next years can be the best of my career. I have high expectations for these three years and I'd like to get the best out of myself as a climber, fighting both in Grand Tours and week-long races as well as hard one-day races like the Ardennes.

"A big challenge for the future? I'd love to be able to fight for good GC results in the Giro d'Italia or Vuelta a España, my favourite races. Who knows? I'm going to give everything for this team."

Romeo joins the team as a 19-year-old neo-pro, who has come through the same Axeon Hagens Berman development set-up as Guerreiro did.

A former Spanish Junior National race race and time trial champion, Romeo stands at 1.93m tall and is a strong rouleur as well as being expected to develop as an all-rounder. He has also signed on a three-year contract.

"For me it's a dream come true - one I've had since I was a child," he said.

"I've grown up watching this team and to be a part of it is incredible. Until I see myself in the team colours I'm not going to believe it."