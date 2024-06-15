Ruben Dias: 2023/24 season overview

Ruben Dias made his own slice of history in Manchester City’s record-breaking season.

It’s four years since the Portuguese defender moved to the Etihad Stadium and he’s known nothing but success in the Premier League.

He collected another winners’ medal becoming the only player to win four titles in their first four successive seasons in England.

But despite that unprecedented glory, Dias has a remarkable understanding of what is required for City to continue to come out on top.

In the 2022/23 campaign, he delivered an inspiring speech in the dressing room, captured by Together cameras, as we held off challenges to secure the title.

It’s no surprise that he’s one of the team’s captains with his ability to motivate and his desire to keep winning.

That also manifests itself on the pitch where he is prepared to throw his body on the line, fearless in tackles and standing tall to deal with crosses.

Such is his dedication to stopping opponents scoring, that he celebrates big defensive moments with team-mates like they are goals.

Partly that’s because he didn’t get on the scoresheet this season, but primarily because he enjoys delivering on his main job.

No City player made more interceptions – averaging exactly one a game - or more clearances, 75 in total, in the Premier League.

While defending is his main focus, Dias has to contribute as an attacking force with opponents allowing City so much of the ball.

Patience in possession under Pep Guardiola is key and the defender is important in helping to switch the momentum of attacks from his base at the back.

Only Rodrigo made more successful passes than his 2,454 total in the Premier League.

In the final run-in, Dias came to the fore, featuring in our final three matches where we conceded just once in tough fixtures away to Fulham and Tottenham and our title-clincher against West Ham.

Of those, the trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was arguably the toughest, with a game at the venue where we had never won in the league.

There was always going to be moments when Ange Postocoglu’s side would create chances but the defender was crucial as kept a blank on our way to a 2-0 victory.

Turning 27 on the day, it was the perfect birthday gift who revels in pushing to challenge for trophies. Although, that didn’t stop Guardiola enthusiastically speaking to him at the full-time whistle.

Dias will be with the Portugal side for Euro 2024 and Roberto Martinez will no doubt look to him if they are to replicate their triumph of 20 years ago.

Certainly, he will be an influence when he returns at the end of the summer to begin another attempt at the Premier League and a record-extending fifth title.

In his own words

“It just gets better every time and it obviously means a lot to us.

“We’re part of the history of the Premier League now more than ever. We’re all very happy.

“I don’t think we will understand how big it will be. The more years pass the more we will realise what we’ve done.”

Pep on Dias

“He is the type of player similar to Vinny [Kompany], where it is not about how he plays himself. Ruben is not just playing his game, he is playing the game for everyone. He has the ability to see and solve problems for many, many things. His character is so important.

“When you talk about tactics, he is incredible, his leadership is huge - especially even when he doesn't play. You should see the impact he makes before the game, at half time, and after the game, and when he doesn't play, game by game by game.

"He behaves the same when he doesn't play, and that makes you deserve to be captain or deserve to be chosen as captain. His character and leadership are really, really important.

“He never complains, has the same methodology and work ethic when playing and training, always arriving two hours before and leaving two hours after, nothing changes. He lives 24 hours for his profession.”