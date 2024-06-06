Ruben Curley picks up Scholar of the Year award



Ruben Curley has been awarded Manchester United’s Premier League Scholar of the Year at the 2023/24 Premier League academy awards.

The scholar of the year is to reward an academy player from the Under-18 age group, who has excelled in all aspects of the scholarship programme and has been an exemplary role model to his peers.

This includes Curley’s achievements this season both on and off the pitch such as his attitude to education, professionalism as a footballer and his personal development.

Curley was seen accepting his award alongside his family and United’s u18s coach Adam Lawrence.

On the pitch, Curley was a key member of United’s treble winning u18s while also beginning his step up to u21s football.

The starlet made 29 appearances in all competitions across the u18s and u21s, including playing the full 90 minutes in the u18s national Premier League final against Chelsea.

The 18 year old enjoyed himself against the west London club this season, also putting in a sensational performance off the bench in his u21s debut to provide two assists against Chelsea u21s.

Scoring three goals and three assists in the past season, Curley is a well-rounded midfielder who gets up and down the park and has even been deployed as a number 10 at times.

Struggling with injuries in the past, Curley can be classified as an understated member of the United academy who doesn’t grab the headlines on social media but his performances show his development is still on track.

A physically robust midfielder, he is comfortable on the defensive side but really comes alive with his dribbling and dynamic runs through the lines to break open opposition midfields and create space.

Other winners in recent years include centre backs Sonny Aljofree and Rhys Bennett.

Stepping into next season, Curley’s plans will be to solidify his position in the u21s and the u19s UEFA Youth League campaign before thinking about a loan later in the season.



Source: Instagram







Want to be the first to hear breaking Man United news? For carefully selected, crucial updates, join our WhatsApp channel: https://bit.ly/United-Breaking-News.

