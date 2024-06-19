Ruben Baraja signs one-year contract extension at Valencia on back of promising first full season in charge

The transfer window does not open for another 12 days, but Valencia have surely already done the most important deal of their summer. After weeks of negotiations, head coach Ruben Baraja has put pen to paper on a contract extension.

Baraja took over as manager in February 2023 with Los Che inside the relegation zone. He managed to guide them to safety on that occasion, and in this first full season in charge, Valencia narrowly missed out on European qualification. However, the signs were there that Baraja is building something very positive at the Mestalla.

Baraja’s previous deal was due to expire next summer, but he has now extended his stay by an additional 12 months, meaning that he is projected to remain in charge until the end of the 2025-26 season.

Baraja has proven himself to be a top manager in his first 15 months at Valencia, and with him at the helm, Los Che should continue on an upward trajectory.