Ruben Amorim Wants Guarantees Over Tottenham And Man Utd Target

Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim has sought guarantees over Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur tracked midfielder Morten Hjulmand, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The 24-year-old midfielder was a certainty in the Sporting Lisbon team last season as they romped to the top-flight title in Portugal.

His performances have attracted the attention of several big clubs across Europe this summer.

Manchester United and Tottenham have been tracking Hjulmand and he has also been on the radar of Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

However, it has been claimed that Sporting Lisbon are expecting the defensive midfielder to stay put at the club.

Sporting Lisbon boss Amorim is desperate to keep hold of the midfielder and is not keen to see Hjulmand leave this summer.

He has sought guarantees from Sporting Lisbon that Hjulmand will not be sold for less than his €80m release clause.

So far, no club have shown any appetite to try and sign the midfielder for his release clause figure.

It remains to be seen whether that changes after he scored in Denmark’s 1-1 draw against England on Thursday.