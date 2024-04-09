Ruben Amorim: Liverpool 'agree three-year deal' with new manager to replace Jurgen Klopp

Sporting manager Ruben Amorim has agreed a deal in principle to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, according to reports.

Sky Germany claim the 39-year-old is discussing a three-year deal to take over at Anfield with the agreement still to be finalised.

Amorim was quickly installed as the favourite to succeed Klopp after first-choice target Xabi Alonso committed to another season at Bayer Leverkusen.

Sky Sports add that Liverpool have refuted the latest reports.

(Getty Images)

The Portuguese head coach recently responded “we’ll see” when asked by local media whether May’s domestic cup final might be his last game with the club, and soon after admitted his future may not lie with Sporting.

“No, I can’t guarantee [I’ll stay],” said Amorim. “I gave my word and I can’t go back on it. If we don’t win titles, I’ll leave Sporting. “It was clear from the start, it was the bet I passed on to the players. We have to win titles.”

According to the Telegraph, the highly-rated head coach has a release clause of just £12.8 million, dropping to £8.5m in the 2025 summer transfer window.

It had previously been claimed in Portugal that he had a £25.7m release clause for domestic clubs and a £17m fee for clubs abroad, but the figure is now said to be even lower.