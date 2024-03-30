Ruben Amorim addresses Liverpool manager links to spark Xabi Alonso fears

Sporting head coach Ruben Amorim has directed addressed reports linking him with the Liverpool manager job.

The 39-year-old is considered the favourite for the role Jurgen Klopp will vacate at the end of the season after Xabi Alonso decided to stay at Bayer Leverkusen for another year.

Amorim has attracted plenty of admirers for his work at Sporting, and former player Joao Palhinha, now at Fulham, believes it only a "matter of time" before the deal happens.

But Amorim has suggested he could follow Alonso's lead and stay put.

"Liverpool? Right now I’m just focused on Sporting," he told reporters on Friday night.

"I am very proud to be Sporting’s manager. I have a contract, and even more importantly than that, I’m very happy here. My focus is on beating Benfica."

Sporting on Friday beat Estrela Amadora to remain top of the Portuguese top flight for their 12th victory in 13 league games.