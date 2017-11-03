Ruben Amaro, Jr. will be the Mets’ first base coach

Former Red Sox first base coach Ruben Amaro, Jr. will now occupy that same role with the Mets, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. He’ll also be the base running and outfield coach.

Amaro, 52, was the Phillies’ general manager from 2009-15. His tenure there ended after several disappointing years and a deteriorating minor league system that forced the team to go into a rebuilding mode. In a rarely seen move, he went from the front office back onto the field in a coaching role with the Red Sox starting in 2016.

Amaro replaces Tom Goodwin, who had been the Mets’ first base coach and was recently hired by the Red Sox in the same position. In a way, the two clubs swapped first base coaches.

