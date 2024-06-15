‘It’s rubbish’ – Keane tears into Robertson and highlights what Scotland lacked Euro 2024 humiliation

Manchester United legend Roy Keane didn’t take kindly to Andrew Robertson’s post-match comments following Germany’s 5-1 win over Scotland.

Euro 2024 kicked off on Friday night with Scotland being outclassed by the hosts at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Scotland were well beaten as United midfielder Scott McTominay earned his 50th cap for the Tartan Army.

Goals from Florian Wirtz, Jamal Musiala, Kai Havertz, Niclas Fulkrug and Emre Can got Germany off to the perfect start.

Matters were made worse for Scotland when Ryan Porteous was given a straight red for a nasty two-footed lunge on former Man City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan.

After the match, Liverpool full-back Andrew Robertson claimed the Scots failed to carry out their game plan.

“First half we just got it all wrong, really,” Robertson told ITV, as quoted by The Mirror. “Didn’t show up, weren’t aggressive enough, let good players on the ball. They had a game plan and we did. Theirs worked a million times better than ours. It wasn’t because of the practice. It was because we didn’t put it together on the pitch. When big occasions come like this you have to do that.”

Robertson added: “Second half, look we’re down to ten men. I thought the lads dug in really well. We will take tomorrow to be angry and disappointed and then by Sunday we have to be positive again.”

Roy Keane slams Scotland

Former Republic of Ireland captain, Keane, was livid with the lack of aggression in Scotland’s game and made his feelings known about Robertson’s post-match comments.

“Andy Robertson spoke after the game and said they had a game plan,” Keane said. “It’s well and good having a game plan but you’ve got to be aggressive. My goodness, when you’re playing football at this level, you’ve got to hit people. Hit them properly, hit them aggressively. No point talking after the game about game plan.

“It’s rubbish. It’s no good saying we’ll regroup, we’ll be angry tomorrow. You should be angry for a long time.”

The Scots, who were being cheered on by Sir Alex Ferguson from the stands, hardly pressed the Germans. They completely abandoned their approach from the qualifiers and it is no wonder McTominay, their top scorer in the qualifiers, failed to impact the game.

Keane added: “They spoke before the game about creating history. They’re creating history alright, by playing as bad as that.”

