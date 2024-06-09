RubberDucks hold on to beat Sea Dogs, 7-5

Jun. 8—Kody Huff drove in a pair of runs and the Akron RubberDucks beat the Portland Sea Dogs 7-5 in an Eastern League game on Saturday at Hadlock Field in Portland.

Red Sox prospect Luis Perales, making his second start with the Sea Dogs since being promoted last week, left the game in the third inning after throwing just 38 pitches. He allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits, while striking out three and walking one.

The Sea Dogs trailed by two in the bottom of the ninth and had the tying run at the plate with one out after Phillip Sikes singled. Sikes, however, was thrown out trying to steal second, and Tyler Miller grounded out to end the game.

Portland took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the second inning on a sacrifice fly by Miller and an RBI single by Nick Decker. The Sea Dogs made it 4-2 in the third when Sikes hit an RBI single and a run scored on a fielder's choice.

Akron scored single runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth to take a 5-4 lead. The RubberDucks added another run in the eighth, and Kahlil Watson hit a solo home run in the ninth, sandwiched around an RBI double by Roman Anthony in the bottom of the eighth.

