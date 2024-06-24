Rubama: Minnesota Vikings linebacker, former Grassfield High standout brings message of hope at inaugural camp

CHESAPEAKE — Patrick Jones II saw a young boy with his head down.

Concerned, he walked over to him and asked, “What’s wrong?”

The kid answered, “People don’t believe in me.”

Jones immediately responded, “I believe in you. I came back for you.”

At that moment, Jones knew why it was important for him to come back to Grassfield High and hold his inaugural PJII Big Dawg Youth Football Camp. The free camp Tuesday was open to youth ages 7-14.

“You realize then just how important something like this is. It’s about the kids,” he said. “You never know how it can impact kids. I realized that I have to make an impact. I know that I was able to make an impact the whole day and change people’s lives. That’s what it’s all about because I remember how this field changed my life. Now I want to change other kids’ life.”

Jones returned to the same field where he starred for the Grizzlies and terrorized opposing players.

As a 12th-grader, he was rated the No. 13 senior prospect in South Hampton Roads. He was ranked the No. 25 prospect in the state by ESPN and No. 41 by 247Sports.

He finished the season with 83 tackles and 8.5 sacks, and was named first-team All-Tidewater.

On signing day, he surprised many when he chose Pittsburgh over Virginia Tech, California, Duke, Illinois and N.C. State.

At Pittsburgh, he became one of the most feared defensive ends in the nation. He was named second-team All-ACC as a junior. As a senior, he led the ACC in sacks with nine, was named first-team All-ACC and was a consensus first-team All-American. He also was a candidate for the Ted Hendricks Award (given to the top defensive end in college football), the Bronko Nagurski Trophy (outstanding defensive player) and for the Chuck Bednarik Award (Defensive Player of the Year).

He was chosen in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft, the 90th overall pick.

But what many people didn’t know about Jones, who was born in Yokosuka, Japan, was he didn’t begin playing tackle football until his family returned to the United States.

Knowing he was getting a late start, he took it upon himself to catch up.

“I knew I had to get bigger,” said Jones, who was 5-foot-10 and 175 pounds when he arrived at Grassfield. “I used to wake up before school each day at 4:30 in the morning and ride my bike to the base and work out before school began. Then I’d lift during school and go to practice. Then sometimes after that, I’d go to my personal trainer Anthony Stringfield and work out with him. I just knew how bad I wanted it. And I never looked back. I just kept going, trying to get it. That’s what I’ve been doing my whole career.”

That’s the message he wants to pass on to the youth at his camp: No matter where you start, you can be successful.

“All those mornings of going to the gym and working out by myself, it paid off,” he said. “It was my first sense of accomplishment and it gave me hope that I could really do whatever I put my mind to. That’s what I’m trying to give back now to these kids. I want to give them hope and let them know that they could do anything that they want to.”

Rashad Gibbs, 12, was glad he came to the camp.

“I came because my mom wanted me to come out here to be more active,” he said. “I’m glad I came. It’s fun out here. I like the drills and the coaches. They teach good.”

He said Jones’ words also encouraged him.

“He’s like teaching you how to become a professional,” he said about Jones. “It’s like he’s trying to teach younger generations about the sport.”

Devin Forbes Jr. also was glad he came to the camp. He admitted that he didn’t know much about Jones before the camp.

“No sir, I just knew he was in the NFL,” said Forbes, who will be a freshman at Granby in the fall. “I came here to get extra work. I knew it was an opportunity.”

After spending several hours at the camp, Forbes was appreciative to Jones.

“It means a lot,” he said. “Making it out of the 757, you don’t see a lot of big names like that. So coming back and doing it for free at that, is always nice.”

Jones’ parents, Patrick Sr. and Angela, beamed with pride as they talked about their son and all that he’s doing.

“This is special,” his father said as he looked around the football field. “This is an opportunity to see our son giving back to the community that he grew up in. It’s just a blessing. He’s out here trying to contribute to these young kids and trying to inspire them and motivate them. His presence allows that to happen because these kids look at him and say, ‘I can do it, too.’ ”

Added Angela:

“I’m so proud. There are no words to describe it,” she said. “As a parent, you want to see your kids do well. It hasn’t all been pretty, but it’s led him to this point.”

Jones, 25, said this camp is just the beginning. He has many more things planned, including a football camp in Japan.

“The most important thing that I’ve learned about myself is it’s not about me. I developed that once I started getting closer with my walk with God,” said Jones, who has 60 tackles and five sacks in three NFL seasons. “The main message I want to give these kids is whatever you put your mind to, you can do it. No matter where you come from and how crazy the odds look stacked against you, you can do it. You just have to believe in yourself. I just want to give these kids hope and belief.”

