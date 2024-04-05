Rubama: Basketball great George Gervin thankful for start in Hampton Roads, will reunite with Virginia Squires players

Hampton Roads holds a special place in George Gervin’s heart.

After all, it was the place where he got his start.

Nicknamed “Iceman” for his cool demeanor on the court, Gervin was playing for the Pontiac Chaparrals of the Continental Basketball Association when his play caught the eye of Johnny Kerr, then the vice president of basketball operations for the Virginia Squires. Kerr then made a phone call to his friend, Earl Foreman, who owned the Squires.

“He called Earl and said, ‘You really need to take a look at this kid,’ ” Gervin remembered. “I was probably averaging 35, and I had a big game when Johnny was there. Lo and behold, Earl flew me in to take a look at me. Coach Al Bianchi and those guys had me shoot around. I shot around and they signed me on the spot. I’m probably the only person in the ABA and NBA history that shot for his contract.”

The rest is history as Gervin became one of the greatest basketball players ever. He was inducted to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and was named one of the 50 Greatest Players in NBA History.

But none of that happens if he didn’t come to Hampton Roads.

“You can’t have an end without a beginning,” he said last week. “That was my beginning, and I’m very thankful for it.”

That’s why Gervin is coming back to Hampton Roads next week when the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament pays tribute to the Virginia Squires. Gervin will be joined by many other Squires greats, including Julius “Dr. J” Erving, Charlie Scott and Jim Eakins.

Like the PIT launched the careers of players such as Dennis Rodman, Scottie Pippen, John Stockton, Tim Hardaway and Jimmy Butler, the Squires jump-started many careers.

Eakins can’t wait to return. Known as “Jumbo,” he hasn’t been back since the last Squires reunion in 2014.

He finished his career as the Squires’ all-time leading scorer and rebounder as he finished with 6,162 points and 4,268 rebounds.

“I’m excited to be able to get together, not only with the players I played with, but to also get to interact with the fans,” Eakins said about returning this week. “It’s always fun to walk down memory lane.”

Eakins knows many doubted his ability to play professional basketball, but Foreman and the Squires gave him that chance.

“To be able to say that a big, slow white kid was able to last long enough when it was predicted that he wasn’t good enough to play pro ball, I’m grateful,” he said. “I came to love Virginia. And just because I moved away doesn’t mean I lost that love for Virginia.”

Charlie Scott, who played for the Squires from 1970–72, said he hasn’t been back to Hampton Roads since he played here. But he said he couldn’t miss this opportunity to come back and pay tribute to Foreman and Bianchi.

“The Virginia Squires were a very important franchise in the ABA. Look at the players who played for them and some of those like Larry Brown and Doug Moe,” said Scott, who finished as the franchise’s second-leading scorer with 4,800 points. “It has a great tradition that people should not forget about. I think the ABA had a great impact in basketball, and the Virginia Squires had a group of players that made a great impact.”

Foreman, who gave Hampton Roads its only taste of major professional sports, died in 2017. His wife, Phyllis, died in 2020. Their son, Scott, will be in town for the reunion.

Scott, 63, has fond memories of the Squires, including when Erving came to live with his family for a short time.

“When he would leave the house, I would slip on his sneakers and walk around the house,” he said as he burst into laughter.

He said coming back to the reunion gives him a chance to reflect on his parents.

“Of all the things my dad did, I think this is what he enjoyed most,” he said. “He had a dream here.”

Charles Hatcher was instrumental in putting together the last Squires reunion. He’s excited for this one, too.

“This is the last time that the entire city will get a chance to show their appreciation to them,” he said. “And it’s a great opportunity to be able to say ‘job well done” to one of the greatest sports executives in the history of sports (in Foreman).”

Gervin agreed.

“He was the first one who gave me a chance to be a pro and I’m thankful for that,” he said. “I couldn’t get into the NBA because the NBA didn’t have hardships at the time. I’m just very thankful that there was another professional league in the ABA where my professional career started.”

