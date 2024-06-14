Rubén Baraja getting close to a renewal with Valencia

Rubén Baraja has only been at the helm of Valencia for a short period of time, but has already seen his fair share of ups and downs at the club.

Now, as per ElDesmarque, the 48-year-old is getting close to agreeing a deal to renew his contract with the club until 2026.

The deal is being negotiated rather quickly, and could be announced as quickly as next week if all goes well.

The main point of negotiation between the manager and the club so far has been his salary, which has lead to several back and forth offers and counteroffers.

In his 59 matches as Valencia boss, Baraja has overseen 22 wins, 23 draws and 14 losses, and led the club to a 16th-placed La Liga finish followed by significant improvement with a 9th-placed finish last season.

He also knows the club well from his playing days and early days in management, having played for Los Che for ten years and managed their B team for a short period of time in 2013.

Valencia will be hoping that under Baraja’s leadership they can push for a European place next season after a true rebuild of their club following 2023’s disappointing finish.

GSFN | Ciaran Currie