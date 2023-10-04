RU football vs. Wisconsin: How to watch, what to know as Scarlet knights look to move to 5-1

PISCATAWAY – Wisconsin coming into the season seemed poised to be a contender to win the Big Ten West, so the Badgers' loss to then-unranked Washington State in their second game surprised the college football world.

But since then, Wisconsin has won two in a row while Washington State has risen to No. 13 in the rankings.

The Badgers have been playing well. They have size on both sides of the football.

Simply put, Rutgers is going to have to play a clean game to give itself its best chance at taking down the Badgers when they play on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin.

"They're big and physical, a really good defense," quarterback Gavin Wimsatt said. "We're just going to have to come prepared this week. They have good coaches. I'm sure they'll have a great plan. So just got to prepare."

The Scarlet Knights, coming off a win over Wagner, need two more victories to reach the six-win mark and earn bowl eligibility.

Getting one of those wins against the Badgers would be a considerable achievement for Rutgers − Wisconsin is one of the Big Ten teams the Scarlet Knights haven't yet beaten in their crossover matchups.

Still, that won't come easily.

"They are very good, so we are going to do everything we can to go out there and like I said be 1-0 when we leave that stadium," Schiano said. "They are good. Really good."

What channel is the Rutgers vs Wisconsin game on?

This week, the game isn’t on a channel – it’s being streamed on Peacock (NBC’s streaming service). Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET. Peacock offers subscriptions starting at $5.99 per month and be accessed on www.peacocktv.com.

Radio

The game can be heard on the RWJBarnabas Health Rutgers Sports Network (WFAN 101.9 FM/660 AM, FOX Sports New Jersey 93.5 FM/1450 AM, SiriusXM 108 or 204, SXM app, Audacy app, Scarlet Knights app). Chris Carlin will be on play-by-play alongside analyst Julian Pinnix-Odrick with Anthony Fucili on the sidelines.

Weather

Forecasts for Madison, Wisconsin on Saturday are calling for partly sunny skies and cooler temperatures, with a high of 55 degrees, according to AccuWeather with wind out of the NW at 9 mph.

Betting line

Wisconsin is a 14-point favorite, according to BetMGM.

Rutgers vs Wisconsin series history

Wisconsin leads the all-time series 4-0. The teams last met on Nov. 6, 2021 in Piscataway with the Badgers winning 52-3. They last played in Wisconsin on Nov. 3, 2018 and the Badgers won 31-17.

Previous games

Rutgers (vs. Northwestern, W, 24-7; vs. Temple, W, 36-7; vs. Virginia Tech, W, 35-16; at Michigan, L, 31-7; vs. Wagner, 52-3). Wisconsin (vs. Buffalo, W, 38-17; at Washington State, L, 31-22; vs. Georgia Southern, W, 35-14; at Purdue, L, 38-17).

Three questions facing Rutgers

1. Can the Scarlet Knights contain Braelon Allen?

The Wisconsin running back so far this season has rushed for 371 yards on 52 carries (7.1 yards per attempt). The workload for the 6-foot-2, 245-pound Allen will likely increase after the Badgers’ other stellar running back, Chez Mellusi, suffered a fractured fibula that’s expected to cost him the rest of the season. Rutgers’ run defense has been solid, allowing 98.6 yards per game. Allen will present the next challenge. If the Scarlet Knights can limit him, they’ll strip Wisconsin of a big part of its offense.

2. Can Gavin Wimsatt continue to play cleanly?

The Rutgers quarterback has thrown just one interception through five games, which has been critical to the Scarlet Knights’ success. Rutgers ranks fifth nationally in fewest interceptions thrown. They cannot afford to turn the ball over, especially against a quality Big Ten team like Wisconsin. So far the Badgers have recorded seven interceptions as a team, third most in the Big Ten.

3. Can Rutgers control time of possession?

It’s no secret that the Scarlet Knights are going to look to run the ball and control the clock – especially now that Sam Brown is back healthy and in game shape to go along with Kyle Monangai and Aaron Young. Wisconsin has allowed 118.5 yards on the ground per game, which ranks eighth in the Big Ten.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Rutgers football vs Wisconsin: Channel, streaming, radio