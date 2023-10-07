RU football vs. Wisconsin: Score, live updates from Madison

MADISON, Wisc. − Rutgers football has a big opportunity today.

The Scarlet Knights will face Wisconsin today (noon ET, Peacock) looking to win their fifth game of the season and tie the program's best start to a campaign since they went 5-1 in 2014.

Not that it will be easy to beat Wisconsin, which is coming off a bye.

The Badgers have lost just one game, and that came against 13th-ranked Washington. They're well-coached, and Greg Schiano earlier this week spoke highly about Luke Fickell, whom he worked with for one year on Urban Meyer's staff at Ohio State in 2016.

Wisconsin has a productive, up-tempo offense under new coordinator and New Jersey native Phil Longo, along with a pretty stout defense that so far has seven interceptions in just four games. That means Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt needs to be especially accurate today.

Can Rutgers pull it off?

Follow along here for updates throughout the game.

