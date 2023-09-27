RU football vs Wagner: How to watch, what to know for Rutgers' final nonconference game

PISCATAWAY – Rutgers football might be preparing for a Football Championship Subdivision opponent in Wagner, but the Scarlet Knights aren’t overlooking the Seahawks.

“When I talk about Wagner's team, I have the upmost respect for Coach (Tom) Masella,” coach Greg Schiano said Monday. “I've known him a long time. He's a guy when I was breaking into the business, was one of the guys I looked up to, and he's done a really good job of mixing the portal and high school. So he's got transfers.”

Schiano’s team will be looking to bounce back from its 31-7 loss to Michigan with a chance to move to 4-1 for the season with a win over Wagner Saturday at SHI Stadium.

The Seahawks are 2-2 after a 30-27 win over Merrimack on Saturday.

Rutgers last season gave Wagner its 22nd consecutive loss – the Seahawks’ losing streak eventually ended at 26 games with a win over LIU on Oct. 21, 2022.

Wagner has won its last two games.

This might not be a Big Ten battle, but Schiano emphasized his team won’t be preparing any differently.

“Trust me, this week our preparation will be as hard as it's been,” Schiano said. “Just a little bit harder because that's what you do each week is you try to out-prepare yourself. We know exactly what we're walking into and we've got to get ready.”

Here’s what to know about Saturday’s matchup with Wagner:

What channel is the Rutgers vs Wagner game on?

The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network (go to the Big Ten Network Game Finder for detailed channel information), kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Lisa Byington will be on play-by-play alongside analyst Anthony Herron with Meghan McKeown on the sidelines.

QB GROWTH Here's why Gavin Wimsatt's showing was encouraging despite Rutgers football's loss to Michigan

How can I watch the Rutgers-Wagner game without cable? Is Rutgers vs. Wagner streaming?

The Scarlet Knights' matchup against the Seahawks will be available on any platform that offers Big Ten Network such as YouTubeTV, Hulu Live and Fubo TV, which offers a free trial.

Radio

The game can be heard on the RWJBarnabas Health Rutgers Sports Network (WFAN 101.9 FM/660 AM, FOX Sports New Jersey 93.5 FM/1450 AM, SiriusXM 113 or 196, SXM app, Audacy app, Scarlet Knights app). Chris Carlin will be on play-by-play alongside analysts Eric LeGrand and Mike Teel with Anthony Fucilli on the sideline.

Weather

Forecasts are calling for partly sunny skies with a high temperature of 73 degrees with winds out of the NNE at 9 mph. There is an 18 percent chance of precipitation.

Rutgers vs Wagner series history

The teams have only played once previously – last season. The Scarlet Knights won in a blowout, 66-7.

If you go…

Mobile-only ticketing

Rutgers utilizes mobile ticketing for entry to SHI Stadium. Tickets can be added to an Apple Wallet or Google Pay app. Fans will also receive mobile parking passes that are used the same way as mobile tickets. Rutgers encourages fans to download tickets and parking passes prior to arriving at SHI Stadium.

The Rutgers Boardwalk

This is a feature that Rutgers began last season. The Rutgers Boardwalk will open at 11 a.m. on Scarlet Knight Way and will feature food trucks, free rides and live entertainment, prizes, mini golf and a petting zoo among other activities. The Miller Lite Beer Garden for fans 21 and over will be at Athlete’s Glen across from the stadium. The boardwalk on Saturday will also feature a PizzaFest, which opens at 11 a.m. There will be foods that include pizza rice balls, pizza donuts, pizza ice cream, pizza coffee and more, as well as a pizza-making class for fans and a gourmet pizza display.

Scarlet Walk

Fans can greet the team as it enters SHI Stadium at the Scarlet Walk, which will begin at approximately 1 p.m.

$1 pizza slice day

Slices of pizza will be sold for $1 at concession stands inside SHI Stadium beginning at 2:30 p.m. and lasting through the end of the first quarter, while supplies last. Special-edition "Rutgers Pizza" t-shirts will also be thrown out to fans during the game.

1976 Rutgers football team to be honored

The 2023 inductees of the Rutgers Hall of Fame will be honored at halftime, which includes the 1976 Rutgers football team. The Scarlet Knights went 11-0 that season under coach Frank Burns.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Rutgers football vs Wagner: TV channel, radio, info to know