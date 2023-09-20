RU football vs Michigan: How to watch, what to know as Scarlet Knights try for 4-0

PISCATAWAY – Rutgers football quarterback Gavin Wimsatt will be crossing off a new first when he takes the field on Saturday at Michigan Stadium.

The game will mark the first time that Wimsatt will making a start against a team for a second time – the first came last November at SHI Stadium, but now he’ll be leading the Scarlet Knights offense in The Big House.

“I don’t really try to pay the atmosphere too much mind,” Wimsatt said Tuesday. “We know we have to go in there and do our job, execute.”

Wimsatt and Rutgers will head to play the Wolverines after winning their first three games of the season, having beaten Northwestern, Temple and Virginia Tech.

But this will be the toughest test yet, by far.

Against Michigan last season, Wimsatt was 14-of-29 passing for 166 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions.

Sep 16, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) is tackled by Virginia Tech Hokies safety Jalen Stroman (26) and defensive lineman Antwaun Powell-Ryland (52) during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Wimsatt at that point was still much earlier in his development – Schiano in the days before the game announced that Wimsatt would be the starting quarterback for the final four games.

So far this season, the 6-foot-3, 225-pound Wimsatt hasn’t thrown an interception – one of just two quarterbacks in the Big Ten, along with Penn State’s Drew Allar, to hold that distinction.

Still, even if this is Wimsatt’s second time starting against Michigan, the challenge remains steep.

The Scarlet Knights offense is going to need to play a clean football game against an elite defense.

“They’re not the same exact team, but they still have a great defense,” Wimsatt said. “We definitely have a different offensive scheme which kind of puts me in a different perspective. But we just know they’re a good defense, we’re going to have to go out there and execute and do our job.”

What channel is the Rutgers vs. Michigan game on?

The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network (go to the BTN channel finder for detailed channel information). Kickoff is scheduled for noon. Cory Provus will be on play-by-play alongside analyst Jake Butt with Brooke Fletcher on the sidelines.

How can I watch the Rutgers-Michigan game without cable? Is Rutgers vs. Michigan streaming?

The Scarlet Knights' matchup against the Wolverines will be available on any platform that offers Big Ten Network such as YouTubeTV, Hulu Live and Fubo TV, which offers a free trial.

Radio

The game can be heard on the RWJBarnabas Health Rutgers Sports Network (WFAN 101.9 FM/660 AM, FOX Sports New Jersey 93.5 FM/1450 AM, SiriusXM 158 or 196, SXM app, Audacy app, Scarlet Knights app). Chris Carlin will be on play-by-play alongside analyst Julian Pinnix-Odrick with Anthony Fucilli on the sideline.

Weather

Forecasts are calling for sunny skies with a high temperature of 77 degrees Saturday in Ann Arbor, according to AccuWeather. Winds will be out of the ESE at 8 mph.

EDELSON Rutgers football is 3-0 and now things are getting interesting

Rutgers vs. Michigan point spread

Rutgers is a 24-point underdog, according to BetMGM.

Previous games

Rutgers (Northwestern, W, 24-7; Temple, W, 36-7; Virginia Tech, W, 35-16). Michigan (East Carolina, W, 30-3; UNLV, W, 35-7; Bowling Green, W, 31-6).

Rutgers vs. Michigan series history

Michigan leads the all-time series 8-1. The Wolverines last season’s meeting 52-17 at SHI Stadium. The Scarlet Knights last beat Michigan on Oct. 4, 2014, earning a 26-24 victory.

Three questions facing Rutgers

1. How productive can the offense be?

The Scarlet Knights have undoubtedly been better offensively this season, particularly running the football with a deep running back corps. But they’re about to face a major challenge in Michigan, which boasts the best scoring defense (5.3 points per game) in the nation.

2. Can the defense contain Michigan’s talented running back duo?

Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards are two of the most formidable running backs in the Big Ten. Rutgers is going to need to limit both of them – but the Scarlet Knights should be up for the challenge. They’re allowing just 69.7 yards on the ground per game, second-best in the Big Ten. Corum and Edwards each ran for 109 yards against Rutgers last season. Michigan could look to run the ball plenty, especially with quarterback J.J. McCarthy’s coming off a three-interception game against Bowling Green. This will be the biggest test yet for the Scarlet Knights’ stout rushing defense.

3. Can Rutgers win the turnover battle?

This is not a game where the Scarlet Knights can easily recover from turnovers. Michigan is simply too good to make those costly mistakes. Rutgers needs to continue to take care of the football – the Scarlet Knights are one of 13 teams in the country that has not thrown an interception. On the other side of the ball, the Scarlet Knights need to take the ball away and potentially give their offense some short fields to work with. Rutgers is 10-1 since 2020 when not committing a turnover in a game.

