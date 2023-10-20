RU Football vs. Indiana: The five keys to a Rutgers’ victory in Week 8

Rutgers football is off to a strong start (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten) and are one win away from bowl eligibility as Rutgers prepares to visit Indiana on Saturday. The Scarlet Knights seek their third Big Ten win to match the program high set in 2014, 2017, and 2020.

Rutgers’ Week 8 game will mark the tenth meeting between Rutgers and Indiana since the Scarlet Knights joined the Big Ten Conference in 2014. The Scarlet Knights are 4-5 against the Hoosiers but have won the last two matchups.

On The Road Again 🪓 🆚 Indiana

🕰 12:00 PM ET

📺 @bigtennetwork pic.twitter.com/4lbNoU6CnT — Rutgers Football (@RFootball) October 18, 2023

In 2022 at SHI Stadium, Rutgers rallied from a 14-0 deficit to score 24 unanswered points in a 24-17 win. It marked the second-best scoring run for the Scarlet Knights in a Big Ten game after the 28 consecutive to finish the 2015 win at Indiana.

The Scarlet Knights had a sluggish start against the Hoosiers last season, allowing 91 yards on Indiana’s first drive. After the Hoosiers’ first drive, Rutgers’ defense stepped up and held Indiana to 181 yards on their last 12 drives, allowing only three points. The Scarlet Knights held the Hoosiers to 2-for-12 on third down and controlled the time of possession (38:53), the highest possession time in a Big Ten game since joining the conference in 2014.

Below are the five keys for Rutgers to repeat their dominance against the Indiana Hoosiers in Week 8.

Rutgers football to score points in all four quarters

Great morning On The Banks 🪓 pic.twitter.com/ipam4HV4D2 — Rutgers Football (@RFootball) October 15, 2023

The Scarlet Knights have been consistent in the way they start each game, scoring points on its first offensive drive in five out of seven games. Heading into Week 8, the Scarlet Knights are No. 5 in the Big Ten Conference for red zone offense, scoring 19 touchdowns on 26 attempts. The Hoosiers are No. 12 in the Big Ten for red zone defense, so Rutgers’ Week 8 matchup should be high-scoring in favor of the Scarlet Knights.

The Scarlet Knights' offense to play a clean football game

Wimsatt ➡️ Washington for 6️⃣ Wimsatt ➡️ Dremel for 2️⃣ pic.twitter.com/RUMVS417lE — Rutgers Football (@RFootball) October 15, 2023

Since 2022, the Scarlet Knights are 11-1 when not committing a turnover in a game. Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt has been consistent throughout the season, accounting for 11 touchdowns (seven passing, four rushing) to rank fifth in the Big Ten in points (66). The Owensboro, Kentucky, native has a 50.9 percent completion percentage with 11095 passing yards and four interceptions through seven games. Wimsatt’s four interceptions thrown rank him No. 7 in the Big Ten.

Rutgers football will control the time of possession

The Scarlet Knights, heading into Week 8, are ranked No. 5 in the Big Ten for average time of possession per game (31:04), one spot behind the Hoosiers (31:09). Also, the Scarlet Knights are ranked No. 2 in total time of possession (217:34), six spots ahead of Indiana. Rutgers running back Kyle Monangai is a factor for the Scarlet Knights moving the chains, ranking No.1 in the Big Ten with 635 rushing yards.

Rutgers defense to shutdown Indiana's offensive weapons

Indiana has two offensive weapons on the outside, with wide receivers Jaylin Lucas and Cam Camper leading the Hoosiers in receptions and receiving yards. Also, Lucas is the team leader in rushing yards with 218 yards on 51 attempts. Indiana has scored 12 offensive touchdowns through six games, with Lucas and Camper combining for almost half of them (5). The Scarlet Knights need to key on these two offensive weapons if they want to capture their third Big Ten victory on the season.

The Scarlet Knights' defense to force multiple turnovers

Desmond Igbinosun had a day: 8️⃣Tackles

4️⃣TFLs

1️⃣ Fumble recovery pic.twitter.com/j08IvW7414 — Rutgers Football (@RFootball) October 15, 2023

Rutgers’ defense has forced 11 (five interceptions and six fumbles) turnovers throughout the season, providing multiple scoring opportunities for their offense. Heading into Week 8, Rutgers has forced eight fumbles, recovering six. The Scarlet Knights are ranked No. 5 in the Big Ten for defense efficiency, while the Hoosiers are No. 9 in offensive efficiency, leading to a big Week 8 performance for the Scarlet Knights’ defense.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire