RU football: Top five positional battles heading into spring practice

With the start of spring football this week, Rutgers football gets set to iron out their 2023 depth chart. It is a crucial time for the program

The Scarlet Knights finished the 2022 season with a 4-8 record and were last in college football in scoring offense against winning teams, averaging just 7.8 points. Under new offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarroca, the Scarlet Knights are looking for a new identity. Head coach Greg Schiano and Ciarroca will need to find some offensive weapons to help quarterback Gavin Wimsatt develop.

What defensive improvements are needed for Rutgers football in 2023?

The Scarlet Knights’ defense made strides under defensive coordinator Joe Harasymiak in 2022, rewarding Harasymiak with a contract extension and raise. Members of Rutgers’ defense praised Harasymiak for his teaching and communication skills. Rutgers’ defensive line is the strongest unit on the defensive side, something to build on going into the 2023 season.

With spring practices approaching, take a look at the top five positional battles for Rutgers football.

Mark your calendars 🗓️ Spring Game 2023 𝗔𝗽𝗿𝗶𝗹 𝟮𝟵 @ 𝟯:𝟬𝟬𝗽𝗺pic.twitter.com/77XlT1nNdB — Rutgers Football (@RFootball) March 19, 2023

Offensive Line

After finishing the 2022 season with a 4-8 record, Rutgers’ offensive line needs some work. With the newly appointed offensive line coach, Pat Flaherty, Schiano knows the o-line needs to improve heading into the 2023 season. Flaherty brings a ton of coaching experience, including winning two Super Bowls with the New York Giants as their offensive line coach.

Flaherty knows how to piece together the best offensive unit. It starts with competition and battling for positions.

If healthy, look for Reggie Sutton to compete for an interior position. Sutton missed the 2021 season due to a knee injury and is looking to crack the starting unit. In 2021 as a junior, Sutton started the first three games at right guard. Also, he was part of a unit that allowed no sacks and rushed for six touchdowns in the win over the Temple Owls.

Projected Starters

(LT) – Hollin Pierce

(LG) – Kobe Asamoah

(C) – Ireland Brown

(RG) – Curtis Dunlap

(RT) – Kamar Missouri

Wide Receivers

Rutgers wide receiver coach Dave Brock has a tall task in finding the best wide receivers for young Gavin Wimsatt. With the transition switch from defensive back to wide receiver, Chris Long and Max Patterson will have a chance to battle it out for some snaps at the wide receiver position. When he was getting recruited out of Willingboro High School, Long was one of the best wide receivers in New Jersey. Long and Patterson are entering a group with little experience, giving them an excellent chance to compete for snaps.

Projected Starters

(X) – Chris Long

(Z) – Christian Dremel

(Y / F) – Joshua Youngblood

Defensive Line

Rutgers’ defensive line is the strength of the Scarlet Knights’ defense. Defensive coordinator Joe Harasymiak will look to continue to build the defensive line and control the line of scrimmage.

Troy Rainey is switching from OL to DL, returning to his normal position. In 2020, Rainey moved to the OL in the offseason and started seven games when Reggie Sutton got hurt.

With an influx of offensive linemen in the offseason, Rainey decided to return to the defensive side of the ball. Rainey has the experience and will compete for the nose guard position against Kyonte Jr. Hamilton. Also, Rainey will provide depth at other defensive positions, competing in the defensive line rotation.

Projected Starters

(LDE) – Aaron Lewis

(LDT) – Mayan Ahanotu

(RDT) – Kyonte Jr. Hamilton

(RDE) – Wesley Bailey

Defensive Backs

In the offseason, the Scarlet Knights received an influx of defensive backs through the transfer portal. During the offseason, wide receiver Carnell Davis switched positions and will join the defensive backs going into the 2023 season. In the past, Schiano has transitioned wide receivers to defensive backs because of their ball skills.

Davis will have to compete with safeties Joe Lusardi and Desmond Igbinosun. Also, transfer from Minnesota Michael Dixon will be in the rotation to compete for some snaps in the secondary. The Scarlet Knights have options in the secondary, and it will be interesting to see who will win the starting jobs heading into the season.

Projected Starters

(CB) – Robert Longerbeam

(S) – Joe Lusardi

(S) – Desmond Igbinosun

(CB) – Max Melton

(NB) – Shaquan Loyal

Linebackers

The Rutgers’ linebacking unit will have a transition from coach Bob Fraser to coach Corey Hetherman this upcoming season. Hetherman will coach a veteran group led by Deion Jennings and Tyreem Powell. Last season, Jenning and Powell started all the games at the linebacker position for the Scarlet Knights.

Powell and Jenning will have some competition with Mohamed Toure returning from injury. Last year, Toure went down with an injury during spring practice and will be ready to return to action this season. As a sophomore, Toure totaled 52 tackles.

Projected Starter

(MLB) – Tyreem Powell

(WLB) – Deion Jennings

