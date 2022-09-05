RT Jack Conklin practices, chance to play Week 1

There are a lot of things for the Cleveland Browns to be concerned about early in the season. Many of those concerns have been belabored, for good reason, over the course of training camp:

How will QB Jacoby Brissett play in 11 games?

Can WR Amari Cooper lift the wide receiver group that has limited proven depth?

Will TE David Njoku take a step up after getting paid this offseason?

Will the lack of talent at defensive tackle become a problem?

Will the team’s now and later focus pay off this year and beyond?

An interesting note about RT Jack Conklin came in the first news that the Browns were going to sign OL Joe Haeg. Haeg’s signing became official on Monday but we still don’t have certainty on Conklin’s availability.

HC Kevin Stefanski noted today that there is a chance he could play in Week 1:

#Browns Kevin Stefanski on whether Jack Conklin will be ready to start this week. pic.twitter.com/FsHkMopjGy — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) September 5, 2022

Conklin will have a chance to “stack days” this week as Cleveland prepares for their matchup with the Carolina Panthers.

DE Brian Burns is Carolina’s best pass rusher and could be moved around to cause problems for the Browns offensive line. DE Yetur Gross-Matos and DT Derrick Brown can also cause havoc up front.

If Conklin cannot play against the Panthers, veteran Chris Hubbard would likely take his place but he also lost much of last season to an injury.

The right tackle spot early in the season is still a big question mark until Conklin can stack a couple of weeks of availability in a row.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire