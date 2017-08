Green Bay Packers' Bryan Bulaga warms up before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) -- The Green Bay Packers won't have veteran right tackle Bryan Bulaga available for Saturday's preseason game at Denver.

Whether Bulaga will be available for Week 1 against Seattle hasn't been determined.

Bulaga sustained an ankle injury during a drill at Wednesday's practice. After lying on the ground for about a half-minute, Bulaga got up and limped off the practice field in obvious pain.

