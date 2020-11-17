RSM Classic Thursday tee times, TV and streaming info

With Magnolia Lane and the Masters long in the rearview, the PGA Tour is headed further south to Sea Island, Georgia.

This year’s RSM Classic, hosted by resident Davis Love III, features a competitive field full of fantasy-worthy picks and the world’s top-ranked amateur, who just so happens to be a Georgia Bulldog himself. The RSM Classic, held at Sea Island Resort, is the second-to-last PGA Tour event in 2020 on the schedule.

Check out Thursday’s first round groupings and tee times below, as well as this week’s complete TV and online streaming schedule.

All times are listed in Eastern.

Tee times

Seaside – 1st tee

Tee time

Players

9:30 a.m.

Rory Sabbatini, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Davis

9:40 a.m.

Kyle Stanley, Peter Malnati, Mark Hubbard

9:50 a.m.

C.T. Pan, Henrik Stenson, Jason Dufner

10 a.m.

Nate Lashley, Corey Conners, Ian Poulter

10:10 a.m.

Patton Kizzire, Austin Cook, Brendan Steele

10:20 a.m.

Matt Jones, Maverick McNealy, Bo Hoag

10:30 a.m.

Matt Wallace, Joseph Bramlett, Michael Hebert

10:40 a.m.

Charl Schwartzel, Lucas Glover, Tim Wilkinson

10:50 a.m.

Charley Hoffman, Hunter Mahan, Lee Westwood

11 a.m.

Sebastián Muñoz, Keith Mitchell, Tommy Fleetwood

11:10 a.m.

Jason Kokrak, Stewart Cink, Webb Simpson

11:20 a.m.

Hudson Swafford, Jason Day, Harris English

11:30 a.m.

K.J. Choi, Jamie Lovemark, Tom Hoge

Seaside – 10th tee

Tee time

Players

9:30 a.m.

Branden Grace, Chris Kirk, Bernd Wiesberger

9:40 a.m.

Emiliano Grillo, Scott Brown, Nick Watney

9:50 a.m.

Shane Lowry, Troy Merritt, Danny Willett

10 a.m.

Tyrrell Hatton, Ryan Armour, Zach Johnson

10:10 a.m.

Nick Taylor, Chez Reavie, Brice Garnett

10:20 a.m.

D.J. Trahan, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Sepp Straka

10:30 a.m.

Roger Sloan, Sebastian Cappelen, Joey Garber

10:40 a.m.

Vincent Whaley, Robert Streb, Kyoung-Hoon Lee

10:50 a.m.

Alex Noren, J.J. Spaun, Xinjun Zhang

11 a.m.

Sung Kang, Michael Kim, Kevin Stadler

11:10 a.m.

Brendon Todd, Kevin Tway, Russell Knox

11:20 a.m.

Jim Herman, Richy Werenski, Andrew Putnam

11:30 a.m.

Camilo Villegas, Bronson Burgoon, Will Gordon

Plantation – 1st tee

Tee time

Players

9:30 a.m.

Russell Henley, Cameron Percy, Doc Redman

9:40 a.m.

Rafa Cabrera Bello, Matt Every, Scott Harrington

9:50 a.m.

Sean O’Hair, Joel Dahmen, Adam Schenk

10 a.m.

J.T. Poston, Brandt Snedeker, Ted Potter, Jr.

10:10 a.m.

Martin Trainer, Pat Perez, Luke Donald

10:20 a.m.

Kramer Hickok, Chase Seiffert, Brandon Crick

10:30 a.m.

Rob Oppenheim, Michael Gligic, Anthony Cordes

10:40 a.m.

Brian Harman, Adam Hadwin, Bo Van Pelt

10:50 a.m.

Jhonattan Vegas, Vaughn Taylor, Josh Teater

11 a.m.

Satoshi Kodaira, D.A. Points, Louis Oosthuizen

11:10 a.m.

Dylan Frittelli, Graeme McDowell, Kevin Chappell

11:20 a.m.

Fabián Gómez, Talor Gooch, Robby Shelton

11:30 a.m.

Doug Ghim, Kristoffer Ventura, Chris Baker

Plantation – 10th tee

Tee time

Players

9:30 a.m.

Beau Hossler, Wyndham Clark, Harry Higgs

9:40 a.m.

Aaron Baddeley, James Hahn, Patrick Rodgers

9:50 a.m.

Chesson Hadley, Cameron Tringale, Henrik Norlander

10 a.m.

Andrew Landry, Adam Long, Aaron Wise

10:10 a.m.

Tyler Duncan, Kevin Kisner, Charles Howell III

10:20 a.m.

Sungjae Im, Justin Rose, Matt Kuchar

10:30 a.m.

Hank Lebioda, Tyler McCumber, Davis Thompson

10:40 a.m.

David Hearn, Luke List, Matthew NeSmith

10:50 a.m.

Brian Stuard, Scott Stallings, John Huh

11 a.m.

Joaquin Niemann, Keegan Bradley, Kevin Streelman

11:10 a.m.

Martin Laird, Scott Piercy, Mackenzie Hughes

11:20 a.m.

Jonathan Byrd, Harold Varner III, Sam Ryder

11:30 a.m.

Brandon Hagy, Mark Anderson, Andy Sullivan

TV, streaming info

Thursday Nov. 19

TV

PGA Tour Live on NBC Sports Gold: 9:15 a.m.-4 p.m. (featured groups, featured holes)

Golf Channel on fuboTV (watch for free): 1-4 p.m.

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 20

TV

PGA Tour Live on NBC Sports Gold: 9:15 a.m.-4 p.m. (featured groups, featured holes)

Golf Channel on fuboTV (watch for free): 1-4 p.m.

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 21

TV

Golf Channel on fuboTV (watch for free): 1-4 p.m.

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 22

TV

Golf Channel on fuboTV (watch for free): 1-4 p.m.

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

