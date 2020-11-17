RSM Classic Thursday tee times, TV and streaming info

With Magnolia Lane and the Masters long in the rearview, the PGA Tour is headed further south to Sea Island, Georgia.

This year’s RSM Classic, hosted by resident Davis Love III, features a competitive field full of fantasy-worthy picks and the world’s top-ranked amateur, who just so happens to be a Georgia Bulldog himself. The RSM Classic, held at Sea Island Resort, is the second-to-last PGA Tour event in 2020 on the schedule.

Check out Thursday’s first round groupings and tee times below, as well as this week’s complete TV and online streaming schedule.

All times are listed in Eastern.

Tee times

Seaside – 1st tee

Tee time Players 9:30 a.m. Rory Sabbatini, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Davis 9:40 a.m. Kyle Stanley, Peter Malnati, Mark Hubbard 9:50 a.m. C.T. Pan, Henrik Stenson, Jason Dufner 10 a.m. Nate Lashley, Corey Conners, Ian Poulter 10:10 a.m. Patton Kizzire, Austin Cook, Brendan Steele 10:20 a.m. Matt Jones, Maverick McNealy, Bo Hoag 10:30 a.m. Matt Wallace, Joseph Bramlett, Michael Hebert 10:40 a.m. Charl Schwartzel, Lucas Glover, Tim Wilkinson 10:50 a.m. Charley Hoffman, Hunter Mahan, Lee Westwood 11 a.m. Sebastián Muñoz, Keith Mitchell, Tommy Fleetwood 11:10 a.m. Jason Kokrak, Stewart Cink, Webb Simpson 11:20 a.m. Hudson Swafford, Jason Day, Harris English 11:30 a.m. K.J. Choi, Jamie Lovemark, Tom Hoge

Seaside – 10th tee

Tee time Players 9:30 a.m. Branden Grace, Chris Kirk, Bernd Wiesberger 9:40 a.m. Emiliano Grillo, Scott Brown, Nick Watney 9:50 a.m. Shane Lowry, Troy Merritt, Danny Willett 10 a.m. Tyrrell Hatton, Ryan Armour, Zach Johnson 10:10 a.m. Nick Taylor, Chez Reavie, Brice Garnett 10:20 a.m. D.J. Trahan, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Sepp Straka 10:30 a.m. Roger Sloan, Sebastian Cappelen, Joey Garber 10:40 a.m. Vincent Whaley, Robert Streb, Kyoung-Hoon Lee 10:50 a.m. Alex Noren, J.J. Spaun, Xinjun Zhang 11 a.m. Sung Kang, Michael Kim, Kevin Stadler 11:10 a.m. Brendon Todd, Kevin Tway, Russell Knox 11:20 a.m. Jim Herman, Richy Werenski, Andrew Putnam 11:30 a.m. Camilo Villegas, Bronson Burgoon, Will Gordon

Plantation – 1st tee

Tee time Players 9:30 a.m. Russell Henley, Cameron Percy, Doc Redman 9:40 a.m. Rafa Cabrera Bello, Matt Every, Scott Harrington 9:50 a.m. Sean O’Hair, Joel Dahmen, Adam Schenk 10 a.m. J.T. Poston, Brandt Snedeker, Ted Potter, Jr. 10:10 a.m. Martin Trainer, Pat Perez, Luke Donald 10:20 a.m. Kramer Hickok, Chase Seiffert, Brandon Crick 10:30 a.m. Rob Oppenheim, Michael Gligic, Anthony Cordes 10:40 a.m. Brian Harman, Adam Hadwin, Bo Van Pelt 10:50 a.m. Jhonattan Vegas, Vaughn Taylor, Josh Teater 11 a.m. Satoshi Kodaira, D.A. Points, Louis Oosthuizen 11:10 a.m. Dylan Frittelli, Graeme McDowell, Kevin Chappell 11:20 a.m. Fabián Gómez, Talor Gooch, Robby Shelton 11:30 a.m. Doug Ghim, Kristoffer Ventura, Chris Baker

Plantation – 10th tee

Tee time Players 9:30 a.m. Beau Hossler, Wyndham Clark, Harry Higgs 9:40 a.m. Aaron Baddeley, James Hahn, Patrick Rodgers 9:50 a.m. Chesson Hadley, Cameron Tringale, Henrik Norlander 10 a.m. Andrew Landry, Adam Long, Aaron Wise 10:10 a.m. Tyler Duncan, Kevin Kisner, Charles Howell III 10:20 a.m. Sungjae Im, Justin Rose, Matt Kuchar 10:30 a.m. Hank Lebioda, Tyler McCumber, Davis Thompson 10:40 a.m. David Hearn, Luke List, Matthew NeSmith 10:50 a.m. Brian Stuard, Scott Stallings, John Huh 11 a.m. Joaquin Niemann, Keegan Bradley, Kevin Streelman 11:10 a.m. Martin Laird, Scott Piercy, Mackenzie Hughes 11:20 a.m. Jonathan Byrd, Harold Varner III, Sam Ryder 11:30 a.m. Brandon Hagy, Mark Anderson, Andy Sullivan

TV, streaming info

Thursday Nov. 19

TV

PGA Tour Live on NBC Sports Gold: 9:15 a.m.-4 p.m. (featured groups, featured holes)

Golf Channel on fuboTV (watch for free): 1-4 p.m.

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 20

TV

PGA Tour Live on NBC Sports Gold: 9:15 a.m.-4 p.m. (featured groups, featured holes)

Golf Channel on fuboTV (watch for free): 1-4 p.m.

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 21

TV

Golf Channel on fuboTV (watch for free): 1-4 p.m.

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 22

TV

Golf Channel on fuboTV (watch for free): 1-4 p.m.

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

