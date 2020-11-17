RSM Classic Thursday tee times, TV and streaming info
With Magnolia Lane and the Masters long in the rearview, the PGA Tour is headed further south to Sea Island, Georgia.
This year’s RSM Classic, hosted by resident Davis Love III, features a competitive field full of fantasy-worthy picks and the world’s top-ranked amateur, who just so happens to be a Georgia Bulldog himself. The RSM Classic, held at Sea Island Resort, is the second-to-last PGA Tour event in 2020 on the schedule.
Check out Thursday’s first round groupings and tee times below, as well as this week’s complete TV and online streaming schedule.
All times are listed in Eastern.
Tee times
Seaside – 1st tee
Tee time
Players
9:30 a.m.
Rory Sabbatini, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Davis
9:40 a.m.
Kyle Stanley, Peter Malnati, Mark Hubbard
9:50 a.m.
C.T. Pan, Henrik Stenson, Jason Dufner
10 a.m.
Nate Lashley, Corey Conners, Ian Poulter
10:10 a.m.
Patton Kizzire, Austin Cook, Brendan Steele
10:20 a.m.
Matt Jones, Maverick McNealy, Bo Hoag
10:30 a.m.
Matt Wallace, Joseph Bramlett, Michael Hebert
10:40 a.m.
Charl Schwartzel, Lucas Glover, Tim Wilkinson
10:50 a.m.
Charley Hoffman, Hunter Mahan, Lee Westwood
11 a.m.
Sebastián Muñoz, Keith Mitchell, Tommy Fleetwood
11:10 a.m.
Jason Kokrak, Stewart Cink, Webb Simpson
11:20 a.m.
Hudson Swafford, Jason Day, Harris English
11:30 a.m.
K.J. Choi, Jamie Lovemark, Tom Hoge
Seaside – 10th tee
Tee time
Players
9:30 a.m.
Branden Grace, Chris Kirk, Bernd Wiesberger
9:40 a.m.
Emiliano Grillo, Scott Brown, Nick Watney
9:50 a.m.
Shane Lowry, Troy Merritt, Danny Willett
10 a.m.
Tyrrell Hatton, Ryan Armour, Zach Johnson
10:10 a.m.
Nick Taylor, Chez Reavie, Brice Garnett
10:20 a.m.
D.J. Trahan, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Sepp Straka
10:30 a.m.
Roger Sloan, Sebastian Cappelen, Joey Garber
10:40 a.m.
Vincent Whaley, Robert Streb, Kyoung-Hoon Lee
10:50 a.m.
Alex Noren, J.J. Spaun, Xinjun Zhang
11 a.m.
Sung Kang, Michael Kim, Kevin Stadler
11:10 a.m.
Brendon Todd, Kevin Tway, Russell Knox
11:20 a.m.
Jim Herman, Richy Werenski, Andrew Putnam
11:30 a.m.
Camilo Villegas, Bronson Burgoon, Will Gordon
Plantation – 1st tee
Tee time
Players
9:30 a.m.
Russell Henley, Cameron Percy, Doc Redman
9:40 a.m.
Rafa Cabrera Bello, Matt Every, Scott Harrington
9:50 a.m.
Sean O’Hair, Joel Dahmen, Adam Schenk
10 a.m.
J.T. Poston, Brandt Snedeker, Ted Potter, Jr.
10:10 a.m.
Martin Trainer, Pat Perez, Luke Donald
10:20 a.m.
Kramer Hickok, Chase Seiffert, Brandon Crick
10:30 a.m.
Rob Oppenheim, Michael Gligic, Anthony Cordes
10:40 a.m.
Brian Harman, Adam Hadwin, Bo Van Pelt
10:50 a.m.
Jhonattan Vegas, Vaughn Taylor, Josh Teater
11 a.m.
Satoshi Kodaira, D.A. Points, Louis Oosthuizen
11:10 a.m.
Dylan Frittelli, Graeme McDowell, Kevin Chappell
11:20 a.m.
Fabián Gómez, Talor Gooch, Robby Shelton
11:30 a.m.
Doug Ghim, Kristoffer Ventura, Chris Baker
Plantation – 10th tee
Tee time
Players
9:30 a.m.
Beau Hossler, Wyndham Clark, Harry Higgs
9:40 a.m.
Aaron Baddeley, James Hahn, Patrick Rodgers
9:50 a.m.
Chesson Hadley, Cameron Tringale, Henrik Norlander
10 a.m.
Andrew Landry, Adam Long, Aaron Wise
10:10 a.m.
Tyler Duncan, Kevin Kisner, Charles Howell III
10:20 a.m.
Sungjae Im, Justin Rose, Matt Kuchar
10:30 a.m.
Hank Lebioda, Tyler McCumber, Davis Thompson
10:40 a.m.
David Hearn, Luke List, Matthew NeSmith
10:50 a.m.
Brian Stuard, Scott Stallings, John Huh
11 a.m.
Joaquin Niemann, Keegan Bradley, Kevin Streelman
11:10 a.m.
Martin Laird, Scott Piercy, Mackenzie Hughes
11:20 a.m.
Jonathan Byrd, Harold Varner III, Sam Ryder
11:30 a.m.
Brandon Hagy, Mark Anderson, Andy Sullivan
TV, streaming info
Thursday Nov. 19
TV
PGA Tour Live on NBC Sports Gold: 9:15 a.m.-4 p.m. (featured groups, featured holes)
Golf Channel on fuboTV (watch for free): 1-4 p.m.
RADIO
PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 20
TV
PGA Tour Live on NBC Sports Gold: 9:15 a.m.-4 p.m. (featured groups, featured holes)
Golf Channel on fuboTV (watch for free): 1-4 p.m.
RADIO
PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 21
TV
Golf Channel on fuboTV (watch for free): 1-4 p.m.
RADIO
PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 22
TV
Golf Channel on fuboTV (watch for free): 1-4 p.m.
RADIO
PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
